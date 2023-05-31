CWS Mississippi Oklahoma Baseball

Mississippi's TJ McCants (16) runs the bases after hitting a two-run home run in the eighth inning against Oklahoma during the first championship baseball game of the NCAA College World Series Saturday, June 25, 2022, in Omaha, Neb. (AP Photo/John Peterson)

OXFORD — Ole Miss outfielder T.J. McCants has entered the transfer portal, he announced on Instagram Wednesday.

