Mississippi's TJ McCants (16) runs the bases after hitting a two-run home run in the eighth inning against Oklahoma during the first championship baseball game of the NCAA College World Series Saturday, June 25, 2022, in Omaha, Neb. (AP Photo/John Peterson)
McCants started 148 games in his Ole Miss career with a .261 average, 22 home runs, 93 RBIs and 31 stolen bases.
After bursting onto the scene as a Freshman All-American in 2021 where he hit .300, the Florida native hit .236 and .232 the last two seasons, respectively. He started the 2023 campaign scorching hot with a .340 heading into SEC play. He hit .154 in conference play but delivered one of the Rebels’ most important hits of the season, a walk-off single against Georgia that clinched Ole Miss’ lone SEC series win of the year.
McCants was one of the Rebels’ many heroes en route to the 2022 College World Series title. His pinch-hit home run against Southern Miss in Game Two of the super regional — his only at-bat the entire series due in part to a thumb injury — helped propel Ole Miss to its first trip to Omaha since 2014.
McCants' magic continued in the College World Series, as he hit the first of back-to-back-to-back home runs for Ole Miss in the eighth inning of the first game against Oklahoma in the championship round.
“Stay ready. I don’t know how else to explain it,” McCants said following the home run against the Golden Eagles. “(Head coach Mike Bianco) told me before the game that I wasn’t going to start, but just to be ready from the bench. He told me I was going in to play defense, and I noticed I was going to be able to have an at-bat. So, I was ready for it, just like any other at-bat.”
