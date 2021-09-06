Ole Miss’ head coach was unable to travel with the Rebels to Atlanta Monday after contracting COVID-19. Any questions about how the team would react were quickly quelled, as the Ole Miss defense was dominant in a 43-24 victory over Louisville in the Chick-Fil-A Kickoff Game.
Here are three takeaways from the Rebels’ opening win.
The defense did what it said it would
For the last month or so, Ole Miss has been saying how much better its defense was going to be in 2021. Given that it surrendered almost 40 points a game last season, the bar was fairly low. But the Rebels came out and proved they did their offseason homework.
Louisville had just 107 yards of total offense in the first half Monday night, including 26 passing yards. The 26 passing yards were the fewest for an Ole Miss opponent in the first since Wofford in 2016. It was also Ole Miss’ first first-half shutout since 2016 against Georgia.
They scored from far
It’s become the Ole Miss motto on offense, and doing everything from “far” on offense was a big theme for the Rebels, particularly in the first half. Matt Corral threw for 252 yards in the opening two quarters, hitting seven passes of at least 20 yards. Three of those went to Dontario Drummond, who had 102 yards receiving in the half.
Ole Miss had five first-half scoring drives Monday night; two of them were more than 90 yards, and another was 70.
The running back room is somehow deeper than we thought
Junior Jerrion Ealy is good at just about everything, whether it be catching passes or running through and around defenses. The guys behind him are no slouches, either.
Junior Snoop Conner ran for 60 yards on just eight carries and two touchdowns against the Cardinals, one of which involved him running through a solo defender on the goal line. Sophomore Henry Parrish Jr. chipped in 38 yards as well.