OXFORD — Consider senior wide receiver Dayton Wade among those impressed by what he’s seen from his group of quarterbacks this spring.
Junior Jaxson Dart returns after starting 12 of 13 games last season and accounting for 3,588 yards of total offense. The Rebels also added two quarterbacks — Oklahoma State’s Spencer Sanders and LSU’s Walker Howard — to beef up a room that lacked depth following the transfer of Luke Altmyer.
Wade, who caught 27 passes for 309 yards and three touchdowns last season, was not shy when discussing his signal-callers. He noted that not only was each a good player in his own right, but that the competition within the room was bound to make each better in the long run.
“I love them. I know the media is like, ‘Oh they got three great quarterbacks, (blah blah blah).’ But I don’t think (what) people understand is, when you have a lot of talent in a room … it brings the best out of everyone,” Wade said. “That’s going to really show, ok, who’s really — everybody’s great — but somebody’s got to be better than somebody else. And the fastest way to bring that out of somebody is to have somebody challenge you.”
Dart has been among the players praised by head coach Lane Kiffin this spring for his improvements. Dart, a transfer from USC last offseason, has looked far more comfortable in all regards, Kiffin said earlier in the spring.
Dart had his ups and downs in his first season with the Rebels: he threw for a season-high 448 yards at Vanderbilt and had two games with 100 or more rushing yards, but also had eight games where he threw at least one interception, including three against Texas Tech in the Texas Bowl.
Dart has caught the eyes of many of his teammates this spring, however, and was sharp in last weekend’s open scrimmage. Wade was specifically asked about the incumbent quarterback Thursday.
“I was really watching him hard today, and I came up to him, I was like, ‘Dude, I really love your decision-making, you’re really confident in the pocket’ … He’s really standing in there and he’s really staying locked onto his targets and making a lot of great decisions,” Wade said. “He’s really grown a lot in a span of a few months — season really just ended, and we still have a long way to go, so it’s only more growth that he’s going to do. So, I’m excited to see him getting close to his ceiling.”
Sanders started four seasons for the Cowboys and accounted for more than 11,500 yards of total offense in his career, while Howard was a four-star prospect in the 2022 class and redshirted his lone season at LSU.
Sanders has been limited a bit this spring as he recovers from a previous injury sustained at Oklahoma State. He was largely the second quarterback taking reps behind Dart at Saturday's open scrimmage, though Walker also worked with that group as well.
