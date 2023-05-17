Less than a week after being knocked out of contention for the SEC Tournament, Ole Miss will try to end its rollercoaster season on a high note.
The defending College World Series champions were swept by Auburn last weekend. That, combined with wins from Missouri over Georgia, guaranteed the Rebels a bottom-two finish in the SEC standings and eliminated them from the conference tournament. It’s the first time since 2011 and second time in head coach Mike Bianco’s 23 seasons Ole Miss will not play in the SEC Tournament.
Ole Miss has won one conference series this season and has been swept four times.
The Rebels (25-26, 6-21 SEC) have not played since Saturday, as their scheduled midweek game against Austin Peay was mutually canceled. Ole Miss faces Alabama in a three-game set starting Thursday. First pitch for the opener is 6 p.m. and it will be broadcast on SEC Network+.
Ole Miss was outscored 37-11 against Auburn. The first two games were played as a double header; the first opener was a run-rule defeat while the second contest was an 8-2 Tigers win that saw Ole Miss commit two errors and surrender runs via bases-loaded hit by pitch and walk.
“First game, (pitcher Xavier) Rivas, too many bad counts, too many baserunners. And then the second game I thought (pitcher J.T.) Quinn looked really good in the first inning — and they made him work, they were coming off a really good Game One — but he was able to get through the first and make some really good pitches,” head coach Mike Bianco said. “ … And then we just don’t do anything for him defensively. … Just exerts too much energy out there and, for a freshman that’s tried that week in and week out, he just kind of lost in there in the third.
“ … He’s been good, but we don’t catch it well enough, we don’t hit it well enough and we don’t pitch it well enough.”
The Crimson Tide (35-17, 13-14 SEC) are coming off series wins over Vanderbilt and Texas A&M and are 24-8 at home this year. They are 5-2 since the firing of head coach Brad Bohannon, who was dismissed following an "investigation into suspicious betting activity," according to ESPN.
Alabama features three hitters with at least 14 home runs, led by Colby Shelton’s 19. The Crimson Tide have five players with at least 35 RBIs and are fourth in the SEC in scoring at eight runs per game.
Alabama also features strong pitching, ranking 14th nationally and third in the SEC with a 4.08 ERA. The Crimson Tide also rank third in the conference in fewest walks per game allowed with 3.64.
Game Two in the series will be at 6 p.m. Friday and the finale is set to start at 2 p.m. Saturday.
