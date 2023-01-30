OXFORD — Experience matters in college basketball. And Ole Miss had another tough lesson in that department over the weekend in Stillwater, Oklahoma.
The Rebels (9-12, 1-7 SEC) have lost nine of their last 10 games and three in a row, the latest a 22-point loss at Oklahoma State. Ole Miss was without two of its top guards in junior Matt Murrell and sophomore Daeshun Ruffin. Murrell was out with a knee injury, and Ruffin missed the game due to a coach’s decision.
Head coach Kermit Davis spoke on Ruffin’s absence in Saturday’s postgame press conference. Ole Miss hosts Kentucky Tuesday at 8 p.m.
“Daeshun was a McDonald All-American. And, he’s had an unbelievable amount of injuries. And so, it was just a coach’s decision. We love Daeshun, and Daeshun is just going through some things that, we thought it was better for him to be at home,” Davis said. “… We love him dearly, and (we’re) pulling for him. Just, coming back from a hard injury, and he’s not the same. It’s some things that I know we’re going to work through. We’ll keep loving on him and hopefully get him back on the court soon.”
Ole Miss largely played freshmen Amaree Abram and T.J. Caldwell and sophomore James White at the guard spots. Abram and Caldwell scored nine and 12 points, respectively, and White chipped in two points.
Davis praised the Cowboys’ guard play and that group’s veteran leadership. Seniors Avery Anderson III and John-Michael Wright and Junior Bryce Thompson combined to score 34 points.
“They’ve got real veteran guards,” Davis said. “ … Those guys play together and they’ve got great experience.”
Ole Miss also struggled defending Oklahoma State forward Kalib Boone, who scored a game-high 18 points. The 6-foot-9 senior made all six of his field goal tries; the Cowboys were 15 of 23 on layups in the game compared to 11 of 28 for the Rebels.
The big-man matchup doesn’t get any easier for Ole Miss Tuesday against Kentucky, as reigning National Player of the Year Oscar Tshiebwe leads the Wildcats in both scoring (16.6) and rebounds (13.7) per game, the latter number leading all of Division I basketball. Kentucky (13-7, 5-3). The Wildcats are seventh nationally in rebound margin per game (7.9).
Kentucky has had a rollercoaster of a season itself, with a pair of four-game winning streaks interspersed with losses to three unranked teams, including a South Carolina squad Ole Miss beat by double digits. The Wildcats lost to No. 9 Kansas 77-68 in its SEC/Big 12 Challenge matchup.
Tuesday’s game will be broadcast on ESPN.
