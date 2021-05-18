OXFORD – Ole Miss reliever Austin Miller gave up a three-run home run in the eighth inning, and Tennessee-Martin rallied to defeat the No. 13-ranked Rebels 9-7 at Swayze Field Tuesday night.
It was the regular season home finale for Ole Miss (36-16) which begins the final SEC series Thursday night at Georgia.
The Rebels, coming off a series win against No. 2 Vanderbilt, never led in the game.
Starting pitcher Josh Mallitz lasted just 1 1/3 innings giving up three runs, all earned, on five hits.
The Rebels trailed 6-3 before tying the game with three runs in the sixth.
Tyler Myers pitched a scoreless seven before giving up a single and a walk in the eight.
Miller took over with two on and one out, and lefty swinger Blake Daniels, the first man he faced, homered to right field.
Tennessee-Martin had 12 hits against six Ole Miss pitchers.
The Skyhawks, 9-15 in the Ohio Valley conference, improved to 18-27 overall.