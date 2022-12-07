Texas Tech defensive lineman Jaylon Hutchings and linebacker Kosi Eldridge tackle Texas quarterback Sam Ehlinger during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Texas Tech, Saturday Sept. 26, 2020, in Lubbock, Texas. (AP Photo/Mark Rogers)
OXFORD — Ole Miss (8-4, 4-4 SEC) will play Texas Tech (7-5, 5-4 Big 12) in the TaxAct Texas Bowl in Houston on Dec. 28. It will be the seventh matchup between the two teams and fourth in postseason play. Here is a quick look at what Texas Tech’s defense will look like later this month.
Defensive breakdown:
When you’re giving up just under 30 points per game, some of the defensive optics aren’t going to be pretty. Texas Tech’s 414.5 yards per game allowed ranks 101st nationally, with rushing and passing defenses both ranking in the 90s. The Red Raiders have also not forced a ton of turnovers, with just 14 this season — an even split of seven fumble recoveries and seven interceptions. The Red Raiders have surrendered 21 passing and 16 rushing touchdowns. Ole Miss has scored 20 passing and 31 rushing touchdowns.
Pro Football focus grades Texas Tech’s defense out at 76.5, No. 80 nationally. The weakest link in the Red Raiders’ defense is their coverage grade which ranks 111th overall at 63.6.
Defensive lineman Jaylon Hutchings has a grade of 83.3 on Pro Football Focus, which is tied for 38th nationally among interior defenders. He is the Red Raiders’ top-rated full-time defender by PFF. Linebacker Tyree Wilson was named first-team All-Big 12. He leads the team with seven sacks and 14 tackles for loss but will not play in the bowl due to a foot injury, the school announced. Cornerback Malik Dunlap was a second-team All-Big 12 selection, finishing the season with 29 tackles, one interception and 11 passes defended.
Much like Ole Miss, Texas Tech doesn’t have a player with double-digit sacks but is in the top-50 nationally in sacks per game, tied for 42nd with 2.42 per game.
Potentially of importance is that Texas Tech is the No. 10 team nationally in fourth-down defense, with opponents converting just nine of 25 attempts (36%). The Rebels attempted 28 fourth downs in 12 games in 2022, converting at a rate of just under 54%. If that number seems lower than it was a season ago, that’s because it is — Ole Miss led the nation with 49 fourth-down tries in 13 games in 2021, converting at a clip of just over 63%.
The Red Raiders also excel in the red zone defensively, giving up scores on 39 of 53 trips (73.6%), which is No. 9 in the FBS. The Rebels had their issues converting in the red zone offensively, as their 79.7% conversion rate was 100th overall.
