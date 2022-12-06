OXFORD — Ole Miss (8-4, 4-4 SEC) will play Texas Tech (7-5, 5-4 Big 12) in the TaxAct Texas Bowl in Houston on Dec. 28. It will be the seventh matchup between the two teams and fourth in postseason play. Here is a quick look at what Texas Tech’s offense will look like later this month. Tomorrow, we’ll review the defense.
Offensive breakdown
Three different Red Raider quarterbacks have thrown for at least 1,000 yard and five touchdown passes this season. Tyler Shough missed time with a broken collarbone this season but has started the last three games, all Texas Tech victories. According to the Lubbock Avalanche-Journal, head coach Joey McGuire said Shough is likely to start against the Rebels.
Texas Tech ranked 23rd nationally in total offense, averaging 459.5 total yards per game. The Red Raiders also played with pace: they led the nation with 1,006 plays run, an average of just under 84 plays per game. For comparison’s sake, Ole Miss ran 917 plays for an average of 76.4 per game. Texas Tech had five games where it had at least 500 yards of offense, including 599 against Oklahoma in the regular-season finale.
Despite a carousel of quarterbacks, the Red Raiders threw for 307 yards per game, 13th nationally and first in the Big 12. That came with risks, however, as Texas Tech quarterbacks threw 17 interceptions, tied for the fourth-most in the FBS. Shough is the highest rated of the three quarterbacks, with a rating of 75.7, per Pro Football Focus.
The distribution among pass catchers was very balanced, as six different receivers had at least 340 receiving yards this season, led by Jerand Bradley’s 656 yards and five touchdowns. Pass protection has been an issue for the Red Raiders, though — they’re giving up 3.25 sacks per game, one of the worst marks in the country.
Texas Tech was in the middle of the pack nationally in rushing, though SaRodorick Thompson and Tahj Brooks each have at least 600 rushing yards this season. Both also have at least 22 receptions. The Red Raiders had just two games where they had 200 rushing yards or more.
The Red Raiders are also superb in the red zone, with a scoring rate of 92%, eighth nationally. In 50 red zone tries, Texas Tech has 35 touchdowns and 11 field goals.
