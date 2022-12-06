Oklahoma Texas Tech Football

Texas Tech quarterback Tyler Shough (12) throws the ball against Oklahoma during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 26, 2022, in Lubbock, Texas. (AP Photo/Justin Rex)

 Justin Rex

OXFORD — Ole Miss (8-4, 4-4 SEC) will play Texas Tech (7-5, 5-4 Big 12) in the TaxAct Texas Bowl in Houston on Dec. 28. It will be the seventh matchup between the two teams and fourth in postseason play. Here is a quick look at what Texas Tech’s offense will look like later this month. Tomorrow, we’ll review the defense.

Newsletters

MICHAEL KATZ is the Ole Miss athletics reporter for the Daily Journal. Contact him at michael.katz@djournal.com.