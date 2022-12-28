Texas Bowl starting lineups: Ole Miss vs. Texas Tech By MICHAEL KATZ Daily Journal Michael Katz Author email Dec 28, 2022 57 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp LinkedIn SMS Email Jaxson Dart passes to JJ Pegues to set up Pegues for a touchdown at the 1:55 mark in the second quarter putting Ole Miss up 15-7. Adam Robison | DAILY JOURNAL Facebook Twitter WhatsApp LinkedIn SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Ole Miss offenseQB;2;Jaxson Dart;So.RB;6;Zach Evans;Jr.WR;1;Jonathan Mingo;Sr.WR;8;Malik Heath;Sr.WR;9;Jaylon Robinson;Sr. OR 11;Jordan Watkins;Jr.TE;81;Casey Kelly;Jr.LT;71;Jayden Williams;Fr.LG;64;Nick Broeker;Sr.C;54;Caleb Warren;Jr.RG;78,Jeremy James;Jr.RT;57;Micah Pettus;Fr.Ole Miss defense (12 positions listed)DE;2;Cedric Johnson;Jr.DT;89;J.J. Pegues;Jr.NT;38;KD Hill;Sr.DE;95;Tavius Robinson;Sr.LB;11;Austin Keys;So. OR 23;Khari Coleman;Jr.LB;8;Troy Brown;Sr.DB;3;Otis Reese;Sr.CB;7;Deantre Prince;Sr.SS;1;Isheem Young;Jr.FS;21;AJ Finley;Sr.DB;0;Tysheem Johnson;So OR 13;Ladarius Tennison;So.CB;20;Davison Igbinosun;Fr. OR 6;Miles Battle;Sr.Ole Miss special teamsK;14;Jonathan Cruz;Sr.P;12;Fraser Masin;Jr.Texas Tech offense (12 positions listed)QB;12;Tyler Shough;Sr.RB;4;SaRodorick Thompson;Sr. OR 28;Tahj Brooks;Jr.WR;9;Jerand Bradley;Fr.WR;1;Myles Price;Jr.WR;14;Xavier White;Sr. OR 13;Brady Boyd;So.WR;19;Loic Fouonji;So. OR 10;Trey Cleveland III;Jr.TE;88;Baylor Cupp;Jr.LT;76;Caleb Rogers;Jr.LG;70;Weston Wright;Sr.C;56;Dennis Wilburn;Sr.RG;75,Jacoby Jackson;Fr.RT;71;Monroe Mills;So.Texas Tech defense (12 positions listed)NT;95;Jaylon Hutchings;Sr.DT;97;Tony Bradford Jr.;Sr.EDGE;5;Myles Cole;Sr. OR 43;Joseph AdedireWILL;6;Kosi Eldridge;Sr.MIKE;1;Krishon Merriweather;Sr.OLB;8;Jesiah Pierre;Jr.STAR;9;Marquis Waters;Sr.CB;0;Rayshad Williams;Sr.S;25; Dadrion Taylor-Demerson;Sr.S;2;Reggie Pearson Jr.;Sr.CB;24;Malik Dunlap;Sr. OR 7;Adrian Frye;Sr.Texas Tech special teamsK;36;Trey Wolff;Sr.P;31;Austin McNamara;Sr. Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. The Sports Insider Get our top sports stories of the week each Sunday morning. Prep Rally Friday night high school football recaps and breaking updates from our Northeast Mississippi preps sports team. News Alerts & Top Stories The latest breaking news, plus our top stories each week. You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists MICHAEL KATZ is the Ole Miss athletics reporter for the Daily Journal. Contact him at michael.katz@djournal.com. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp LinkedIn SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Ole Miss Rebels Texas Tech Red Raiders Texas Bowl Michael Katz Author email Follow Michael Katz Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. The Daily Our top headlines each morning, seven days a week, as well as each weekday afternoon. News Alerts & Top Stories The latest breaking news, plus our top stories each week. The Sports Insider Get our top sports stories of the week each Sunday morning. Prep Rally Friday night high school football recaps and breaking updates from our Northeast Mississippi preps sports team. You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up All Newsletters