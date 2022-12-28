djr-2022-10-02-sport-olemiss-judkins-arp2

Ole Miss running back Quinshon Judkins runs to the endzone on the Kentucky defense to score at the 0:59 mark the first quarter to give the Rebels a 13-0 lead in an eventual 22-19 win.

 Adam Robison | DAILY JOURNAL

Quarterbacks

Newsletters

MICHAEL KATZ is the Ole Miss athletics reporter for the Daily Journal. Contact him at michael.katz@djournal.com.