Quarterbacks
Ole Miss’ Jaxson Dart had a bit of an up-and-down season but, at the end of the day, was very productive — 2,613 passing yards, 18 touchdown passes and 548 rushing yards. A month of bowl practices will probably have him sharper. Texas Tech figures to go with Tyler Shough, who began the season as the starter but was injured for much of it. He threw for 470 yards against Oklahoma in the final game of the regular season. The Red Raiders used three quarterbacks this season; each threw for at least 1,100 yards. Donovan Smith, however, has since transferred out.
Edge: Even
Running backs
Quinshon Judkins led the SEC in rushing during the regular season with 1,476. Zach Evans is just shy of 1,000 yards himself and figures to be the healthiest he’s been in quite some time. The Rebels have the No. 3 rushing offense in college football, and those Judkins and Evans are a big reason why. Texas Tech is 67th nationally in rushing yards per game.
Edge: Ole Miss
Wide receiver
Malik Heath and Jonathan Mingo quietly became one of the SEC’s most productive duos this season, each finishing the regular season with more than 800 receiving yards at 16 yards per catch or better. Texas Tech’s Jerand Bradley and Xavier White have a combined 1,224 yards and eight receiving touchdowns.
Edge: Ole Miss
Offensive line
The Rebels’ redshirt freshmen offensive tackles Jayden Williams and Micah Pettus took their lumps but were all around pretty solid. Senior guard Nick Broeker was named an All-American by several organizations. As good at the numbers were for the Joe Moore Award semifinalists, there were some struggles down the stretch during the Rebels’ three-game losing streak. Texas Tech has surrendered 39 sacks, a rate of 3.25 per game (tied for 115th nationally); for comparison, Ole Miss has given up 14 sacks (20th).
Edge: Ole Miss
Defensive line
Four different Rebels have at least four sacks this season; three are defensive ends, the outlier being linebacker Khari Coleman. Defensive tackle J.J. Pegues has three sacks himself as well; Ole Miss averages 2.75 per game, tied for 27th nationally. The Rebels have struggled against the run over the latter half of the season, having surrendered 250 or more rushing yards to three of six opponents. Texas Tech rushes the passer fairly well (2.42 sacks per game) but will be without its best pass rusher, outside linebacker Tyree Wilson. The Red Raiders have surrendered 210 rushing yards or more in four of their last five games.
Edge: Even
Linebackers
Texas Tech’s best player, Wilson, will not play in this game after suffering a foot injury earlier in the season. He is a likely first-round pick in the 2023 NFL Draft and was a first-team All-Big 12 pick after totaling seven sacks and 14 tackles for loss. Still, Krishon Merriweather and Kosi Eldridge combined to make 185 tackles for the Red Raiders. Troy Brown has been solid up the middle for Ole Miss, leading the team with 91 tackles.
Edge: Texas Tech
Secondary
Ole Miss held Mississippi State’s prolific passing game in check in the Egg Bowl, as Will Rogers threw for just 239 yards. For the majority of the season, the Rebels have been good against the pass, with just one team throwing for 300 yards, Texas A&M and quarterback Conner Weigman. Texas Tech hadn’t allowed 300 passing yards in a game until its regular-season finale against Oklahoma, where Dillon Gabriel threw for 449 yards and six touchdowns.
Edge: Even
Special teams
Texas Tech’s Trey Wolff and Ole Miss’ Jonathan Cruz are a combined 33 of 38 on field goals this season. Texas Tech’s Austin McNamara is averaging 44.4 yards per punt compared to 42.1 for Ole Miss’ Fraser Masin. The Red Raiders also excel in kickoff returns and kickoff coverage.
Edge: Texas Tech
