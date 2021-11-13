OXFORD – College GameDay remains Oxford’s good luck charm.
On a night where an offense that nearly always capitalizes on chances was strangely off, the Ole Miss defense had its most impactful performance of the 2021 season.
The No. 12 Rebels held No. 11 Texas A&M — one of the hottest teams in college football with a win over Alabama on its resume — to just 378 yards of total offense in a game that had more stop-and-go than it did smooth sailing on for either team.
The Ole Miss offense wasn’t its normally sharp self, sputtering on a few occasions deep in Aggie territory. The Rebels’ defense withstood a second-half Aggies rally to secure a huge 29-19 win at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium.
With a win next weekend against Vanderbilt, Ole Miss would secure its first undefeated season at home since 1992.
“It was definitely a good win, regardless of how we won,” redshirt junior quarterback Matt Corral, who threw for 247 and a touchdown, said. “It felt good because, for most of the guys in the locker room, including myself, this is probably the biggest game we played here at Ole Miss. Just the timing, the matchup, College GameDay, it was the biggest game of, honestly, my football playing career.”
While the offense sputtered in the second half, the Ole Miss (8-2 overall, 4-2 SEC) defense shined from start to finish, providing the game’s two pivotal moments — an interception from junior linebacker Ashanti Cistrunk midway through the fourth quarter deep in Texas A&M territory and a 52-yard pick-six from junior safety A.J. Finley.
Cistrunk’s interception, the first of his career, set up a crucial 13-yard touchdown run from junior running back Snoop Conner to give the Rebels a two-score lead. Finley’s interception on Zach Calzada, meanwhile, essentially sealed the game.
“That was a cool win. Just a cool day," coach Lane Kiffin said. "I just kept thinking, ‘If we can just pull this off, I don’t care if it’s 2-0, 52-51. Just to get to 8-2, to end a day of GameDay and The Grove like it was, all the energy and everything, it would just be amazing.'
“I’m not saying we’re great, but it’s a step closer from good to great.”
Saturday’s party started early with ESPN’s College GameDay in The Grove and lasted deep into the night, as the Rebels won their second game against a ranked team this season.
Ole Miss led 15-0 at halftime following a masterful defensive performance through two quarters. The Aggies (7-3, 4-3), though, scored the first 13 points out of halftime as the Ole Miss offense suffered from self-inflicted wounds.
The Rebels committed two red zone turnovers in the game, were just 6 of 16 on third-downs and 0 of 3 on fourth-downs overall.
Following a 400-yard first half, the Rebels managed just 96 yards of offense in the final two quarters and had plenty of follies, including a fake field goal that came up a yard short of the line-to-gain.
The Rebels were prolific in the first half — they gashed one of the best defenses in the country to the tune of 408 yards — but were unable to make the most of a handful of opportunities that could have created a much larger hole for the Aggies to dig out of. Junior running back Jerrion Ealy did much of the damage for the Rebels, running for 122 yards in the first half and a career-high 152 in the game.
Ole Miss had five drives that went inside the Texas A&M 35-yard line in the first half. Two Rebel drives got all the way down to the one, and neither resulted in touchdowns. The second instance saw Ole Miss stay its normally aggressive self, attempting a fourth-down pass from Corral to sophomore tight end Casey Kelly at the goal line that was stopped short.
The Rebel defense put the game on its shoulders on the very next play, tackling star running back Isaiah Spiller in the end zone for a safety to make it 15-0. Ole Miss surrendered just 91 total yards in the first half and allowed just one Texas A&M drive to cross midfield.
But moment after moment and play after play, it was Ole Miss' stop unit that provided the game’s most meaningful moments. Finley’s touchdown was the first of his career, and provided a personal memory he won’t soon forget given the gravity of the situation.
Ole Miss held Texas A&M’s potent rushing attack to half a yard per carry less than its season average. Calzada, who had not thrown multiple interceptions in a game this season, threw two Saturday night.
“That was a crazy moment for me. That was my first pick-six since I’ve been here. That was really big for me,” Finley said. “We knew they were going to go with an out route with the down and distance in that situation, so I drove it. The rest is history.”
The offense did have a bright spot late in the form of Conner, who had just 31 yards rushing leading up to his scoring run. Not only did that touchdown put Ole Miss back up by two scores — it allowed Kiffin and the Rebels to breathe.
Conner doesn’t always get a ton of carries in a given game, but he almost always seems to make the most of the ones he does get.
“I’m sure everybody felt it. We couldn’t score. We kept getting it down there,” Kiffin said. “That play where Snoop broke right there, I think it was a big relief for all of us, because we had really been kind of struggling there.”
Texas A&M would score one final touchdown with less than three minutes to play and, with a two-point conversion, would have been within one possession.
The defense shut the door on that, too, forcing a Calzada incompletion that let fans in the stadium know they could finally stop holding their collective breath.
“To play how we did on defense today was huge,” Kiffin said. “I always look at the big picture of the season, not just one the one game. So that’s pretty cool.”