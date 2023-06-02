LSU Mississippi Football

LSU running back Corey Kiner (21) attempts to dodge Mississippi defensive backs Otis Reese (3) and Jake Springer (1) during the first half of an NCAA college football game in Oxford, Miss., Saturday, Oct. 23, 2021. 

 AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis

OXFORD — The SEC will keep an eight-game conference schedule when Oklahoma and Texas join the conference in 2024, the league announced Thursday afternoon at its annual spring meetings in Destin, Florida. After that, however, all options appear to be on the table.

Newsletters

michael.katz@djournal.com

Tags

Recommended for you