Karen Phillips and her husband, Carver, didn’t see the fateful hit when it happened. In hindsight, she believes that was probably for the best.
Roy Lee “Chucky” Mullins, then a redshirt freshman defensive back at Ole Miss, went in to make a tackle against Vanderbilt’s Brad Gaines on Oct. 28, 1989. It would be the last time Mullins stood on his own; he was paralyzed from the neck down after suffering broken vertebrae.
He was confined to a wheelchair for the rest of his life, but friends and family say he met that challenge like he did every other challenge in his life — with a smile, laughter and a positive attitude.
And Mullins had faced challenges in his life, even before that fateful October day left him in a wheelchair for the remainder of his life.
Mullins was 13-years-old when he moved in with the Phillips family in Russellville, Alabama. Mullins’ mother had passed away from pneumonia, which led Chucky and his brother, Horace, into temporary foster care. Karen and Carver knew Mullins’ grandmother and received temporary custody of the brothers. It eventually turned into a guardianship.
The Phillips family already had a pair of children — a 1- and 2-year-old — but couldn’t stand the thought of the brothers being separated.
“Everybody thought we had lost our minds, taking a 13- and 15-year-old,” Karen said with a laugh.
It was clear from the moment he stepped in the home that football was Mullins’ passion. It’s all he talked about, Carver said. And in some ways, he thinks it was how Mullins coped with tragedy.
“He never did show any big emotions. But we knew (the loss of his mother) was hurting him,” Carver said. “(We) knew football was his escape from everything.”
Mullins excelled on the field at Russellville High School and played for the Rebels in 1988 and 1989. There’s a legendary story of how Mullins talked then-head coach Billy Brewer into giving him a scholarship.
Brewer initially told Mullins he didn't think he would be able to offer him a scholarship. Within a few visits, Mullins had convinced Brewer he wouldn’t regret giving him that scholarship money.
Karen and Carver planned on attending the 1989 homecoming matchup against the Commodores, making the trip from Alabama. Car trouble, however, threw a wrench in that plan.
There weren’t a ton of options for watching sports on TV back then; you had a few channels and, if a game switched part way through, you were out of luck. Such was the case with the Ole Miss-Vanderbilt game that day, which turned to No. 6 Alabama vs. No. 14 Penn State before the hit.
During a portion of the game that switched over, Mullins attempted a tackle on Gaines. Mullins lowered his head and made contact; he then lay on the field motionless.
“It became deathly quiet in the stadium,” Robert Khayat, the former Ole Miss chancellor who, at the time, was on staff at the law school, recalled. “It was a very sober and sobering experience.”
The Phillips family received a phone call from an Ole Miss trainer shortly thereafter. Mullins was taken to Baptist Memorial Hospital in Memphis; doctors knew right away the injury was severe, Carver said.
Hours later following emergency surgery, Mullins lay in the intensive care unit. He still somehow managed to push out a smile when Karen and Carver walked in.
“He was Chucky. Smiled when we came in. I knew he had to be in pain, but he smiled. Still talked football,” Carver said. “He didn’t want anyone feeling sorry for him.”
It would be a few weeks before teammates were able to see Mullins in the hospital. Former Ole Miss teammate Trea Southerland called it “one of the hardest things I’ve ever had to do,” seeing his friend unable to move.
But when Southerland entered the room, Mullins immediately put him at ease.
“I said ‘Hey Roy Lee, how’s it going?’ And he knew exactly who I was,” Southerland recalled. “And honestly he just took it from there. He engaged the conversation. … To his credit, he took the burden off me.”
Oxford, the entire state of Mississippi, and the nation as a whole rallied around Mullins. Then-president George H.W. Bush visited Mullins in the Memphis ICU, a move that shut down streets due to the president’s security detail.
“They shut down Memphis for Chucky Mullins,” Carver said with a chuckle.
Mullins was in the ICU from late October through February. Carver stayed with him in Memphis the entire time while Karen went back to Alabama to take care of the rest of the family. He was later transferred to Birmingham for physical therapy.
Mullins had daily visitors once he returned home; some were neighbors and teammates, others were celebrities. Included among them was legendary Chicago Bears running back Walter Payton. He and Mullins spent the majority of the time talking football.
The Phillips family moved to Oxford in June as Mullins returned to classes at Ole Miss.
Through it all, Mullins never complained. He still found himself with the football team, traveling to all road games in the Phillips’ car, which had been modified to accommodate a wheelchair. He went to practice each day. He made weekly football picks on a local radio program; his first week making picks, Mullins missed just two games, Carver noted.
Even though he couldn’t be a part of the team, he was still the best possible teammate.
“(He was) funny, uplifting, never really a down person,” Karen said. “Never saw anything that bothered him.”
The Chucky Mullins Trust Fund was formed following the accident; more than a million dollars were raised. Fans passed empty buckets around at Ole Miss games to collect those donations, per the New York Times.
On the morning of May 1, 1991, Mullins was getting ready for class like any other day. Carver was in the bathroom shaving when a nurse came running in. Mullins had passed out suddenly and was unresponsive.
Five days later, on May 6, 1991, Mullins died from a pulmonary embolism caused by a blood clot.
But even after his death, the lessons Mullins taught remained applicable. There is a universality to his story and his spirit.
“His values, the values that he lived, the example that he set, are eternal,” Khayat said.