djr-2022-09-25-sport-ole-miss-dart-arp1

Ole Miss quarterback Jaxson Dart runs the ball at the start of the game against Tulsa on Saturday.

 Adam Robison | DAILY JOURNAL

OXFORD — The guessing game appears to be over: sophomore Jaxson Dart is Ole Miss’ starting quarterback.

Newsletters

MICHAEL KATZ is the Ole Miss athletics reporter for the Daily Journal. Contact him at michael.katz@djournal.com.

Tags

Recommended for you

comments powered by Disqus