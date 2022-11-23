OXFORD — Thursday night is the type of game Ole Miss junior defensive lineman J.J. Pegues came home for.
Pegues starred at Oxford High School on both sides of the ball and was a four-star prospect in the 2020 class. He began his career as a tight end at Auburn, moved to the defensive line and entered the transfer portal last winter. He came back home and transferred to Ole Miss and has been a stalwart at defensive tackle for the No. 20 Rebels (8-3, 4-3). Pegues has 21 tackles and three sacks this season.
Pegues will be playing in his first Egg Bowl this Thanksgiving, a primetime matchup against archrival Mississippi State (7-4, 3-4). As someone who has played in the Iron Bowl — the annual matchup between Alabama and Auburn — Pegues is excited to add rivalry game to his career.
“It’s a privilege just getting to play in it. … I’ve been a youngin’ watching it, and I had a couple cousins play in it for both sides, Mississippi State and Ole Miss.
“ … When I was at Auburn, (the) Iron Bowl was a big thing, so Alabama was a game I wanted to play in, too. But like I said , it’s a big rivalry, and I always want to put on for my city and where I’m from, which is why I came back.”
Ole Miss leads Mississippi State 64-46-6 in the all-time series. The Rebels have won two-straight games over the Bulldogs. Prior to that, Mississippi State had won two in a row against Ole Miss.
Rebels head coach Lane Kiffin is 2-0 against the Bulldogs, winning 31-24 in his first season and 31-21 in Starkville last year.
Kiffin has coached in big rivalry games at several different stops in his career — While serving as head coach at USC, he faced Notre Dame and UCLA. When he was leading Tennessee, the Volunteers played Georgia and Florida and, while he was the offensive coordinator at Alabama, he coached in the Iron Bowl.
Kiffin was asked what separates the Egg Bowl from the other rivalry games out there.
“It seems like there’s not a lot of love in the relationship … That’s a positive way, a nice way of putting it,” Kiffin said. “But it means a lot to a lot of people … fortunate to turn it back our direction the last couple years, (we’re) trying to keep it that way.”
