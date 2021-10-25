OXFORD — For the first time all year, Ole Miss redshirt junior quarterback Matt Corral acknowledged that yes, there is in fact Heisman Trophy hype around him.
Following the Rebels’ 31-17 win over LSU, Corral — who ranks sixth nationally with 341 total yards per game — was asked about college football’s top award.
“It’s definitely a blessing, but as the weeks go on, it’s hard to ignore,” Corral said. “Just me being focused about what I’m doing, sending the message to the team that I’m not worried about that, and I’m really not. I’m doing what I’m preaching, I’m worried about getting better tonight when I go to treatment. … It’s just worrying about every little thing, because every little thing matters, because that’s going to domino effect into the big things.”
Corral has 24 total touchdowns this season and is the triggerman of the seventh-highest scoring team in college football. There are other players out there with gaudier statistics, but Ole Miss coach Lane Kiffin thinks candidacy should be about more than numbers.
Per Vegas Insider, Alabama quarterback Bryce Young has the best odds to win the Heisman Trophy, followed by Corral and Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud.
“I can understand that. I’m not being critical, but it’s hard for anybody to watch all the games. They play at the same time, all that stuff,” Kiffin said. “I think a lot of those people read stats. So they don’t know who’s injured, who he’s not playing with, what he has to do, how he has to make plays. So, that’s just part of it.
“The thing that usually has to happen is you have to keep winning, too, which is sometimes outside of his control, not playing good defense or something. There’s a lot of variables that go into it. It does not make it necessarily every year the best player in college football.”
Conner confident in increased workload
Junior running back Snoop Conner is coming off his second 100-yard rushing day of the season.
After logging 26 carries over the first four games of the season, Conner has carried the ball 41 times in the last three contests, with at least 12 carries in each.
Following Conner’s 110-yard, three touchdown performance against Arkansas, Kiffin noted someone had hung a sign with Snoop’s name on an office window, jokingly saying Conner needed more carries. Kiffin then brought the sign into the postgame press conference to show the media.
Conner said he is good for about 15-20 carries a game before he starts to get tired. And yes, he was aware of the sign in Kiffin’s office.
“Yeah, I knew about it,” Conner said with a laugh. “When I was actually coming here for an interview I had seen it, but that’s the only time.”
Kiffin’s thoughts on the World Series
Don’t count Kiffin among those picking a side in the upcoming World Series. Because, until Monday, he had no idea who was even playing in it.
The Atlanta Braves will face the Houston Astros in the best-of-seven series starting Tuesday. Kiffin was asked who he wanted to win.
“I’m not just saying this so I can sound like a cool coach that’s so dedicated to his football program. I do not know who’s playing in the World Series,” Kiffin said. “But I think a lot of coaches say that so they can be like, ‘I don’t leave my office.’ But who is playing actually? I do not know.”