OXFORD – There’s a part of Tim Elko that is sick of talking about that famous knee of his. But, upon a quick moment of introspection, he’d actually rather chat with you about it. He wants you to know that it’s helped make him who he is, that while it doesn’t define him, it certainly helped build him.
You probably know the story by now – on April 5, 2021, the Ole Miss senior first baseman ran down to first base in an effort to beat out a throw against North Alabama. The Lions’ first baseman dove to try and collect an errant throw, and Elko tried to tiptoe around the outstretched body. Elko wound up tearing his right ACL on the play.
Generally, that’s a season-ender, the type of injury that can require nearly a year to come back from. But, of course, that’s not how the story goes.
Doctors told Elko that, if he could tolerate it, he would be able to play on it and get surgery in the offseason. Playing in the field seemed out of the question, but hitting seemed like it could be possible.
Before the end of the season, Elko returned as the Rebels’ designated hitter. All he did was proceed to hit seven home runs on one knee to close out the year, including two grand slams in the NCAA regionals. Elko‘s feat went viral and made it to ESPN. He became a folk hero in Oxford and around the SEC.
The Legend of Tim Elko was born, but it didn’t change him.
“(I’m) just like any other person,” Elko said with a laugh. “I just enjoy hanging out with my friends and enjoying eating around all the different places in Oxford. It’s just a great little town.”
Elko doesn’t run away from talking about the tough times in his life — the knee, riding the bench early in his Rebels career, having COVID wipe away a season in which the Rebels very well may have made it to the College World Series — because they’re all pieces of a puzzle that have led him to this moment.
Elko and his Rebels (32-21) open play against Vanderbilt (35-19) at the SEC Tournament in Hoover, Alabama, on Tuesday at 4:30 p.m.
You can keep making Tim Elko fall down. But he’s going to get up every single time, probably wearing a wide smile on his face, and be better for it. And above all else, he’s going to try and lift you up on his broad shoulders as he makes his next climb.
“Can’t keep him down. He doesn’t quit,” his father, John, said. “I think that’s in his DNA, too.”
***
There was a point in his childhood where Tim actually couldn’t play board games with his family. He’s that special type of competitor. Apparently “Sorry” brings out the best and worst in us.
“If you consider being a ‘bad loser’ the fact that my family didn’t like playing board games with me when we were younger, then,” he said before a brief pause. “I’ve gotten better. I’ve gotten better.”
Elko, who is fifth in the SEC with 19 home runs this season and third with 61 RBIs, said he doesn’t remember the very first home run he ever hit in his baseball life. But he does remember being 10 or 11-years old and hitting two or three home runs in a specific game. He remembers the exact details of that bat — a blue Combat B2 , he spouts from memory.
“It’s always the bats, right?” John laughed. “Not the guy swinging it, it’s always the bats.”
While Tim will tell you he didn’t develop his patented home run power until college (he hit seven longballs in his high school career), his father will tell you Tim is probably selling himself a bit short. He was hitting home runs in little league, and he had tremendous line-drive power through high school.
Growing up in the Tampa, Florida area, Tim’s favorite player was former Rays and current San Francisco Giants third baseman Evan Longoria. So much so, in fact, that he changed his batting stance for two years to mimic the three-time all-star and 2008 American League Rookie of the Year — standing straight up in the box, and a leg kick.
“Didn’t work out as well for me as it did for him,” Elko said.
Elko hit .394 in his career at Hillsborough High, including a career-high .434 as a junior. He was a Perfect Game All-American. Growing up in Florida, his dream was to be a Gator. He wasn’t recruited by them, however, according to this father.
One summer, Ole Miss coaches were scouting Tim; his summer ball coach informed him they were there. The problem was Elko had no idea what “Ole Miss” was, much less anything about its baseball program.
But the coaching staff was interested, and Tim listened. Oxford was the first SEC visit he made when he was looking at colleges, and every time he visited another school, he couldn’t help but compare it to what he had loved at Ole Miss — the community, the coaches, the atmosphere, the team culture — there was just something about it he couldn’t stop thinking about.
The Elko family is very tight knit, and Oxford is a good 11 or 12-hour drive from Tampa. But as a father, you have to let your children make their decisions and do what’s best for them.
“You have to let them go, right? They have to become their own person,” John said. “Sure, everybody wants their kids to be close, but this was his path?”
***
When you’re stuck behind a handful of to-be MLB draft selections, it’s hard to complain about playing time. But that doesn’t make it easier.
During his freshman campaign in 2018, the Rebels had a first baseman in sophomore Cole Zabowski. Tyler Keenan, who was in the same recruiting class as Elko, got the nod at third base; they ended up being drafted in the 22nd round (2019) and 4th round (2020) of the MLB Draft, respectively. They also had sophomore designated hitter Chase Cockrell. In 2019, all those players returned, and another freshman emerged to play first and fill in at designated hitter — Kevin Graham, Elko’s best friend and roommate three years running.
Tim started 30 games over his first two seasons at first base, third base, corner outfield and designated hitter. He hit .212 with three home runs and 14 RBIs combined.
While it was before the era of the transfer portal, Tim said he never thought about transferring. He isn’t a quitter.
“He would never discuss it. He never had any intention of leaving. I think he truly, really loves it here. I think this is a good fit for him. Oxford, Mississippi, it’s country, it’s laid back. And that’s Tim,” John said. “He was going to figure out a way.”
Even when he wasn’t getting much playing time, Elko refined his hitting and turned into the slugger that has his name all over the Rebels’ record books. The key to those 41-career home runs, he said, isn’t to think about actually hitting home runs — it’s about envisioning hitting a line drive through the backdrop in centerfield so the path of the bat stays consistent.
Elko finally saw consistent playing time in 2020. And he ran with it, hitting .354 with three home runs and 15 RBIs through 17 games. The Rebels were 16-1, winners of 16-straight. Ole Miss defeated Louisiana-Monroe 18-7 on March 11, 2020. On March 12, the NCAA canceled its championships due to the COVID-19 pandemic. On March, 17, the SEC followed suit and canceled the remainder of its seasons.
It was crushing for Tim, who was finding his stride on a team with national championship aspirations. He was “having the best year of his life,” John said.
In typical Tim fashion, he brushed off adversity and kept rolling. He hit .351 with eight home runs and 31 RBIs in the Northwoods summer league. He came back better than ever in 2021 and was named the National College Baseball Writers Association National Hitter of the Month in March after hitting .424 with nine home runs.
Then he suffered another major setback — his famed knee injury.
“Every time he seems to be taking off … It gets chopped down,” John said. “And then he comes right back at it, and he gets chopped down.”
But Tim has never been the “woe is me” type. Instead of feeling sorry for himself, Tim used the experience as a way to find a new perspective. It didn’t necessarily make sense why the bad things occurred. But what was important was he became better because of it.
“It was hard when it first happened. Not really knowing, why did this happen? It just kind of happened in a tough spot of my life. I was playing really well, and we had a really good team. At the time, it seemed like the worst thing in the world,” he said. “But it ended up being a blessing for me, to be able to share my faith, to come out and do something really special that I’ll never forget.”
And to say he did something special would be an understatement. Tim returned as a pinch hitter on May 1, 2021 and was inserted as the team’s designated hitter May 20. He helped lead the Rebels deep into the SEC Tournament, hitting two home runs in a game against Vanderbilt. In the Oxford regional, he hit three home runs — including two grand slams — and his five-RBI day against Southern Miss helped the Rebels into the Tucson Super Regional.
While the average fan or onlooker was shocked at the quick recovery and persistence of Tim, John was not. He knew his son would come through.
“I think everyone might have moments where they doubt themselves and whatnot. But Tim’s a great guy, and he doesn’t let himself think like that for too long,” Graham said. “He’s been the quickest bounce back guy I’ve ever met. It’s incredible.”
That persistent positivity has been a driving force for the 2022 the Rebels. The one-time top-ranked team in the country went through a midseason stretch where it was firmly outside the conversation of an NCAA regional. But in the last few weeks, Ole Miss has clawed its way back into the fray, and Tim’s leadership is a big reason for that. He’s a three-time captain for a reason.
“People will always think back to last May, when he came back from a torn ACL , which is just a remarkable story, and it’s great,” Ole Miss coach Mike Bianco said. “But his impact’s bigger than that. … Tim exemplifies our core covenants, REBS: Relentless, Excellence, Belief, Selfless.
“He’s not only one of the best players, but he’s well-spoken, he’s a great student, he’s a really neat person.”
***
As great as his baseball feats are, the children at Memphis’ Le Bonheur Children’s Hospital can vouch for Tim being more than just a ballplayer.
Le Bonheur is a 255-bed facility, and each room is equipped with a television. On those televisions is Channel 8, an in-house produced station with children’s programming. There are game shows in the morning — think Wheel of Fortune, trivia or Name that Tune-typed games, public relations director David Henson said.
For something like Name that Tune, a local celebrity might dress up in costume and lip sync in front of a green screen, knowing full well he or she looks ridiculous. But it’s all about putting a smile on the faces of the patients. One of those more than willing to do his part is Tim.
“You can think about how neat it was as a child to get an autograph at a baseball game, but that’s just handing the ball over and get an autograph,” Henson said. “These are personalized messages, they’re saying their name, they’ll be able to have forever.”
Tim was the 2021 SEC Scholar Athlete of the Year and is a three-time member of the SEC Good Works team. He has a master’s degree in sports analytics. If he is going to do something, he’s going to do it really well.
But Tim is also going to do it in a way where he can impact you. It’s never about him.
For prom night at Le Bonheur, Tim recorded a video message for the patients, wishing them a great night and reminding them to “dance like nobody’s watching.”
“Tim is more than just a baseball player. He loves baseball and wants to play as long as he can like most kids do. But he’s way more than a baseball player,” John said. “I don’t identify him as a baseball player.”
Volunteering for local causes isn’t rare for Ole Miss student athletes, nor for the baseball team — as Graham says, high-character individuals is what Bianco is looking for in addition to the requisite ability. But even still, what Tim does is pretty remarkable.
“I think it says a lot about someone’s character, and it says a lot about someone’s upbringing, I think, that they’re willing to take time out of their busy day and busy schedule to help someone else that they may never see or meet in-person otherwise,” Henson said. “But to know that they’re bringing joy to someone that needs it is very special.”
Yes, Tim is a competitor. And yes, he’s a very, very good baseball player. But his best memories aren’t of his improbable return to the lineup after tearing his ACL of berths in super regionals. It’s of being in the dugout on a random Tuesday afternoon in May at practice, being with his brothers, he said.
Tim’s purpose is people.
“Tim’s a special human. Not many guys that are just that positive and fun to be around on a day-to-day basis,” Graham said. “Couldn’t ask for a better guy.”
Henson is admittedly a bit biased — full disclosure, he’s an Ole Miss alumni. But to see all Tim has accomplished holds a special place in his heart. Because he knows what the star has gone through, but, more importantly, has knowledge of the way Tim impacts others.
That last part? That’s the real Tim Elko.
“It’s really special seeing Tim Elko come back from injury and hit a home run, but also know that he’s so much more than that,” Henson said. “(I’m) happy for him … because he deserves it. Because he has a good heart.”