OXFORD – As the 2022 season started spiraling in a direction that was far from expected, Kevin Graham and his Ole Miss teammates considered it a chapter in a book that was going to ultimately have a happy ending.
The Rebels’ strange campaign has been discussed at length — a strong start that led to a No. 1 ranking in the polls, a subsequent 5-11 stretch that led to a drop from the polls and NCAA Tournament discussion entirely, a strong finish to squeak into the tournament and, lastly, a dominant run through the College World Series culminating in the first national title in program history.
Omaha was the preseason goal for Ole Miss, particularly its veteran corps of players like senior first baseman Tim Elko, senior third baseman/centerfielder Justin Bench and Graham. And Graham and his teammates made sure no one ever lost sight of the goal, even when times were tough.
“Nobody in our dugout wavered in that belief that we were going to be here,” Graham said Sunday afternoon, basking in the championship ceremonies at Charles Schwab Field. “We would just talk about, ‘Man, it’s going to be crazy. Like, the more losses, the crazier the story was going to be.’ But it was never that we were out of it.”
The Rebels’ 7-14 start to SEC play has been harped upon by players, coaches, fans and media, and rightfully so; things did not look promising in late April following a series at Arkansas, though the team did play well in Fayetteville, losing a pair of tight games following a Friday night victory.
But following their parade through Downtown Oxford and a championship rally at Swayze Field on Wednesday, the Rebels are proof that things can get better, that a few moments of hardship don’t define you.
“You can fall down. You can stumble, you can trip, you can stutter. … And to their credit, they never stopped believing,” Ole Miss coach Mike Bianco said in his speech to the thousands packed into the seats at Swayze. “They showed the world that, if you believe in yourself, you believe in something bigger than yourself and you work really hard, you can accomplish anything.
“We’ve all heard that message before, right? Read it on Twitter, saw it in a poster in a doctor’s office, ‘If you work hard, you can accomplish anything.’ They lived it. They actually lived it.”
Bench and his teammates were asked if their story of perseverance can be one future generations can take with them and learn from. Without a doubt, Bench said.
“At 7-14, season doesn’t look like it’s going in the right direction. But it’s all about belief, trusting in one another, the coaches trusting in us. They never stopped believing, we never stopped believing, and we just took it one game at a time,” Bench said. “We just had to keep winning, and that’s what we did.”