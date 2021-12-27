OXFORD – No. 8 Ole Miss is less than a week away from playing in the Allstate Sugar Bowl. The Rebels (10-2 overall, 6-2 SEC) will face No. 7 Baylor (11-2, 7-2 Big 12) on New Year’s Day at the Caesars Superdome in New Orleans.
No one season is alike, and Ole Miss had its share of ups and downs to get to this point. Here is a game-by-game breakdown of how the Rebels made it back to the New Year’s Six.
Sept. 6 — Ole Miss defeats Louisville 43-24
The Rebels showed off a much-improved defense against the dangerous Malik Cunningham, who threw for just 191 yards. Ole Miss held Louisville to 355 total yards.
Sept. 11 — Ole Miss defeats Austin Peay 54-17
The Governors never had much of a chance against the Rebels, as redshirt junior quarterback Matt Corral dazzled. Corral threw five touchdowns, and Ole Miss rushed for 336 yards in the lopsided win.
Sept. 18 — Ole Miss defeats Tulane 61-21
Tulane nearly upset Oklahoma in its season opener, leading some to believe the Green Wave had a legit shot against Ole Miss. That was not the case, as the Rebels scored 21 points in the third quarter alone in another blowout win. Corral had seven total touchdowns (three passing, four rushing).
Oct. 2 — Alabama defeats Ole Miss 42-21
The Rebels’ first hiccup of the season. Ole Miss was never able to come back from a few failed fourth-down conversions in the game’s early goings, and the Crimson Tide led 28-0 at halftime.
Oct. 9 — Ole Miss defeats Arkansas 52-51
Perhaps Ole Miss’ most exciting game of the year. The Rebels and Razorbacks combined to score 41 points in the fourth quarter, and an Ole Miss defense that was gashed in the second half came up big when it needed to, stopping Arkansas on a last-second two-point conversion try to win the game.
Oct. 16 — Ole Miss defeats Tennessee 31-26
The infamous Golf Ball/Trash Throwing Game. Ole Miss coach Lane Kiffin returned to Knoxville for the first time as an opposing head coach, and the game was delayed 30 minutes after fans rebelled against a spot on the field. Corral ran the ball 30 times for 195 yards in the win.
Oct. 23 — Ole Miss defeats LSU 31-17
LSU scored the first touchdown of the game, but the Rebels scored the next 31 points. Ole Miss held the Tigers to 326 total yards.
Oct. 30 — Auburn defeats Ole Miss 31-20
Corral was carted off the field with an aggravation to an already injured ankle but returned, much to the surprise of nearly everyone in attendance. The Ole Miss offense was unable to come up with key conversions in Auburn territory, going 4 of 8 in the red zone. Each team scored a lone field goal in the second half.
Nov. 6 — Ole Miss defeats Liberty 27-14
Hugh Freeze returned to Oxford, this time as the head coach of the Flames. Star quarterback Malik Willis was held largely in check, and the Rebels’ defense made sure things never got out of hand.
Nov. 13 — Ole Miss defeats Texas A&M 29-19
College GameDay came to Oxford for just the second time ever, and Ole Miss put on a show. The Rebels racked up 257 rushing yards against one of the beset defenses in the country, including 152 from junior Jerrion Ealy. Arguably Ole Miss’ signature win of the season.
Nov. 20 — Ole Miss defeats Vanderbilt 31-17
Not the most inspired performance, but the Rebels did what they had to do on Senior Day. Corral completed 75% of his passes and threw for 326 yards.
Nov. 25 — Ole Miss defeats Mississippi State 31-21
Ole Miss won its second Egg Bowl in a row in a game where the Bulldogs had chance after chance to take control. Mississippi State dropped several touchdowns late in the second quarter, including one that was quite literally in the end zone. Senior defensive end Sam Williams had two sacks in the win and made life difficult for Will Rogers.