OXFORD – There’s more than meets the eye when it comes to Hayden Dunhurst’s wizardry behind home plate.
Much to their detriment, Charleston Southern’s baserunners witnessed his lethal arm first-hand at Swayze Field over opening weekend when Dunhurst threw out two would-be base stealers – one throw coming from his knees. Quick reflexes and a high baseball IQ certainly don’t hurt Dunhurst’s cause, either.
But his biggest strength isn’t so much a physical trait. It’s more about what rests beneath his cap.
Dunhurst, a junior from Carriere, won the American Baseball Coaches Association/Rawlings Gold Glove last season, becoming the second Ole Miss player to ever receive the defensive honor.
His offensive statistics were modest – a .280 average with seven home runs and 43 RBIs last season while having to deal with the effects of a broken thumb sustained before the season even began.
But Dunhurst’s defense? It truly is a sight to behold. He is currently ranked as the No. 41 prospect for the 2022 MLB Draft.
“I think the biggest thing that stands out to me about Hayden is just his exceptional defense behind the plate, his strong arm, and frankly, just his overall consistency. You don’t see a ton of guys in college baseball who are that elite defensively, and sometimes offensively, and just that consistency overall,” Kendall Rogers, managing editor of D1Baseball, told the Daily Journal. ”He might not be a catcher who hits .350 or anything like that, but his defense and leadership are good. Anything you get from him offensively is really just icing on the cake for me."
His catching skills are already the stuff of legend around No. 3 Ole Miss, with coach Mike Bianco having said he’s already one of the best he has ever been around in his more than two decades in Oxford. And that’s no small praise coming from a former catcher himself.
Dunhurst has been the Rebels' starting catcher from the moment he stepped on campus.
“It’s hard to quantify. But there’s no doubt. It’s a big deal,” Bianco said. “Arguably the best catcher we’ve ever had behind the plate, and that’s saying a lot.”
Dunhurst takes particular pride in building strong rapports with his pitchers. But that sort of connection doesn’t just happen at practice or in the baseball facilities. No, those bonds are strengthened away from the batting cages and bullpen.
Sometimes, it’s forged at a movie theater.
You can learn a lot about someone based on the movies they opt to watch. Some are into Harry Potter, Dunhurst said, which isn’t necessarily his cup of tea. Some pitchers like slasher movies.
If that’s what they’re into, then Dunhurst is, too.
“Some people would watch romantic, some people want to watch action and killer movies,” Dunhurst said with a laugh. “It’s funny, but there are easy ways to tell their sense of humor and things. And it just builds over time."
That attention to detail ensures Dunhurst is always on the same wavelength as his pitchers. He has made it his mission to understand how their minds work.
“Relationships with pitchers is one of the biggest things that I've learned since I've gotten to college that I needed to improve on and has helped my game,” Dunhurst said. “Say you’re playing Vanderbilt, man on third, bottom of the ninth, guy on third. Really want to execute that slider away, but the pitcher’s timid to throw it because he doesn’t know if you’ll block it.
“Having that trust, it means a lot, and people don’t think about it.”
"Golly, I love it"
Dunhurst wasn’t always a catcher. In fact, he didn’t move there full-time until he was about 14. He was a pitcher growing up and played corner infield and outfield.
But he started to get arm soreness on the mound, and he had natural tools behind the plate. And, of course, he liked to hit.
Scrapes and bruises come with the territory of being a catcher. But as the son of a man who works three jobs, Dunhurst learned to be blue-collar at an early age. His face lights up like a young boy on Christmas morning when explaining his craft.
“Golly, I love it. I love throwing out people, and I love catching and I love receiving,” Dunhurst said with a wide smile. “You’re going to get beat up, you’re going to get foul balls off the leg, you’re going to get hit in the hand. It just comes with it. If you find a love for it and enjoy it, then it’s going to be fun for you every day.”
When Dunhurst got to Ole Miss, one of the things Bianco worked with him on was the need to understand each and every pitcher he worked with. That can be daunting as a freshman being thrown into the fire, expected to command the respect of players four years your senior. But that’s part of the gig.
It’s also something Dunhurst never had to think about growing up. There was never really a need to learn his high school teammates because he grew up with them; he knew how they operated.
That is not the case in college.
“I never thought about that,” Dunhurst said. “When I got here, I realized I didn’t know anybody. So that’s when I had to take everybody in and just build relationships.”
Part of it is knowing how to handle certain players in tough situations. But to get to that point, you have to learn who that person is first. You have to know what makes them tick.
Former Ole Miss pitchers Gunnar Hoglund and Doug Nikhazy, selected by the Toronto Blue Jays and Cleveland Guardians in the first and second rounds of the 2021 MLB Draft, respectively, had to be handled differently. They’re both “killers,” Dunhurst explained, but had different psyches.
“(Hoglund) is a guy, you have to go out there, you know, pat on the butt, talk to him, (say) ‘Come on,’” Dunhurst said. “Doug Nikhazy, on the other hand, is a guy you have to yell at, guy you have to fire up, get on to him. He likes it.”
It’s those sort of things that give even Ole Miss’ newest pitchers the confidence to be comfortable on the mound.
“He will literally talk to you before you throw a pitch,” senior John Gaddis, a transfer from Texas A&M-Corpus Christi, said. “He’ll give you some mental cues and stuff to go over. He definitely gets you going in the right direction.”
"He commands the game"
Tommy Raffo saw just what Dunhurst means to the Rebels firsthand in 2021. And, for better or worse, he’s about to see it again on Tuesday.
Raffo is the head baseball coach at Arkansas State, who Ole Miss hosts Tuesday at 4 p.m.. He is also the chair of the ABCA NCAA Division I All-America committee.
The committee is comprised of eight Division I coaches from eight different regions— East, West, Central, Midwest, Atlantic, Northeast, Southeast and South, the latter of which Raffo also leads.
This committee is responsible for collecting Gold Glove nominations from each of the schools in his region, parsing through them and coming up with a final list of worthy candidates to bring before the other regional chairs.
The chairs then go through each player’s film over a two-day span before choosing the Gold Glove winners.
So when Raffo says a Gold Glove is earned, he means it. It signifies coaches around the country see your value.
“It’s exhausting for us. We know how much each school puts into priding themselves on a gifted player, a special player,” Raffo said. “It’s the most difficult thing we have.”
Dunhurst was one of three finalists for the Gold Glove last season along with Louisville’s Henry Davis and Arkansas’ Casey Opitz. There are a lot of different ways to distinguish what makes a catcher “good.” It can be based off runners caught stealing, the statistics of the pitchers he catches and so on. Dunhurst threw out just under 40% of would-be base stealers last season.
But a lot of it goes back to the eyeball test – Does the catcher have command over situations? Does he make his pitchers better? Does he make balls look like strikes and strikes look like balls? Does his arm strike fear into opposing runners?
All of those things make a catcher great. And Dunhurst possesses all of those qualities.
“He controls the game. We got the opportunity to play a very good Ole Miss team last year … He was very gifted to begin with,” Raffo said. “He commands the game, he commands the pitching staff.
“It was fun to see how he excelled when that award came up.”
Hunter Elliott, a true freshman pitcher from Tupelo, can attest to the impact Dunhurst has on a pitching staff. He can steal you strikes and get you into favorable counts. By doing so, he is tilting the playing field in a pitcher’s favor.
And a confident pitcher is the best kind of pitcher.
“Balls that would be a 2-1 count, he puts you in a 1-2 count. But I think it’s just the confidence he gives you to throw a ball in the dirt with two strikes, man on third, or something like that, two outs. I think it’s just the confidence he gives you.”
In the way that a point guard leads a basketball team, or a quarterback commands an offense, the catcher is a captain and leader on the baseball diamond. Baseball is a game of momentum swings — tides can turn quickly, for better or worse, in the matter of a single pitch. Dunhurst takes it on himself to be a calming presence, the one who never lets a negative turn of events get to him.
Because if he’s rattled, that’s going to spread to everyone else.
“All eight other positions are looking at one player. He’s got his back turned to everything, his chest is open to every player,” Dunhurst said. “The energy I think you give, and the body language you give, represents a lot for your team and how they’re feeling at the moment. I think it can be really good for you.”
Ole Miss has had some great catchers in its recent history — Henri Lartigue and Nick Fortes were both high MLB draft selections in 2016 and 2018, respectively. But what Dunhurst does for his team on a game-to-game basis is unique. He not only understands baseball — he understands people.
Bianco summed it up perfectly and simply: If he were a pitcher, “I’d like to pitch to him.”
“The way that he handles pitchers, the way that he defends the running game, the way that he receives and keeps balls into the strike zone and makes pitches that are close look so good. He’s terrific,” Bianco said. “He’s a guy that’s going to catch in the big leagues.”