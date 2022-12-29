Alabama Mississippi Football

Mississippi quarterback Jaxson Dart (2) and running back Quinshon Judkins (4) prepare for a play during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Alabama in Oxford, Miss., Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022. (AP Photo/Thomas Graning)

 Thomas Graning

HOUSTON — The flashes of potential have been there for Ole Miss sophomore quarterback Jaxson Dart. But the results haven’t always been consistent.

Newsletters

MICHAEL KATZ is the Ole Miss athletics reporter for the Daily Journal. Contact him at michael.katz@djournal.com.