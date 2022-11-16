OXFORD – Historians say that in the days and months following the Civil War, Gen. Robert E. Lee urged reconciliation.
Getting there meant getting past bad feelings for Lee’s troops and the Southern citizenry.
It’s never easy to stomach a loss, but the message was, “Move on.”
It’s the same message Ole Miss coach Lane Kiffin delivered to his players and repeated at his Monday press conference.
There’s too much still on the table for the Rebels to succumb to lingering effects from a 30-24 loss to Alabama.
Players can easily become distracted by video clips used to rail against questionable officiating or by the general social media anger of some Ole Miss fans.
There’s nothing to be gained from that and too much to lose.
Kiffin was celebrated a year ago as the first coach to lead the Rebels to 10 regular season wins.
Now he’s got the chance to do it a second time, a chance too for another New Years Six bowl game depending on how things shake out with the College Football Playoff.
The bowl game, a 21-7 loss to Baylor, is where the unfinished business comes in. There’s still the potential for 11 wins for this Ole Miss team, a team with a new quarterback and transfers all over the field.
That potential is not there if the Rebels don’t move on.
Moving to a ninth win will require the Rebels to win in Fayetteville, Arkansas, where they haven’t had much success.
Historically, Ole Miss has been much better against the Razorbacks in Little Rock games, where the Rebels have actually won eight of the 15 including the last four.
Ole Miss is just 2-12 against Arkansas in Fayetteville games.
It’s rare to see a team score a touchdown off its own kickoff. I watched Arkansas do that not once but twice against Ole Miss in Fayetteville in 2002.
Lane Kiffin’s answer to Ole Miss success in Fayetteville would probably be something along the lines of, “Well, that’s history, and this is a new team with new players …”
That’s true, but Kiffin’s own history with Ole Miss in Fayetteville is not good. His sophomore quarterback had seven turnovers – six interceptions and a fumble – and the Rebels lost 33-21 in 2020.
Speaking of sophomore quarterbacks, the Rebels’ Jaxson Dart is evolving.
His accuracy and play-making need to continue to improve, but since that ill-timed interception when the Rebels could have taken a late third-quarter lead at LSU, he’s not thrown another. Dart threw five interceptions in his first four SEC games. Now he’s gone 51-straight pass attempts over two games without a pick.
If Ole Miss plays a turnover-free game, it will have a great chance for success in Fayetteville and will stay in the hunt for 11 wins.
But first, the Rebels must move on.
