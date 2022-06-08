OXFORD – If it seems like everyone on the Ole Miss pitching staff is throwing a slider these days, it’s only because a lot of them are.
Freshman reliever Mason Nichols – a Jackson native whose parents went to Southern Miss, the Rebels (35-22) opponent in this weekend’s super regional in Hattiesburg – has excelled recently.
He went 2 1-3 innings against Miami on Sunday in a 2-1 win in the Coral Gables regional, not surrendering a hit and striking out three batters in a scoreless effort.
The pitch that has been a major factor for Nichols is the slider. It’s not a pitch that he previously had in his repertoire as of last fall.
But head coach Mike Bianco told Nichols that, if he wanted to pitch in 2022, he needed a slider. And Nichols was game.
“I was actually curveball and a little cut fastball out of high school. So, the slider was new to me,” Nichols said. “Coach (Mike Bianco) told me I needed to learn it going over winter break. So I just learned it over Christmas break.”
The slider, junior catcher Hayden Dunhurst said, is a tool that is extremely useful for a pitcher who can harness it. According to Dunhurst, senior John Gaddis and freshman Hunter Elliott have added it to their toolboxes as well. According to the MLB's official glossary, a slider is a high-speed breaking ball.
“It’s kind of that in-between pitch that hitters were either really out in front or just right behind,” Dunhurst said. “Our guys have done well with it this season.”
How does one go about learning a pitch he’s never thrown in his life? Lots and lots of conversations with coaches back home, Nichols said, trying a ton of different grips and throwing the pitch every single day. And, perhaps most of all, it meant kicking a few old pitches to the curb and not taking it personally.
“I got rid of a curveball. It was kind of a big loopy curveball that didn’t play well in college, because they can see it out of the hand. It was a high school pitch, for sure. And then a little cut fastball,” Nichols said. “So I kind of had to find a happy medium, kind of merged the two together to get a pitch that moves well and can be thrown pretty hard.”
Another reliever, sophomore Josh Mallitz, has also used a slider to great effect this season. The Florida native sports a 1.38 ERA and has not given up an earned run in any of his last five appearances. Over that span he has struck out 20 batters and issued just one walk.
Mallitz wasn’t getting the results he wanted — he had an ERA over seven last season —and decided he needed a new pitch. So, he said he went home to Tampa, learned the slider and had success with it in the preseason.
“I’ve been throwing it like 70-plus percent every time, going out there, getting a lot of swing and miss,” Mallitz said. “So, I think that’s the key factor, and it’s making my fastball a lot more effective … I think that my slider, all around, has improved my game.”