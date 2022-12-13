OXFORD — College football is changing. With change come new obstacles. One such challenge is keeping players focused for a bowl game when they aren’t entirely sure who is going to be there come game day.
Ole Miss (8-4, 4-4 SEC) travels to Houston to face Texas Tech (7-5, 5-4) in the Texas Bowl on Dec. 28. The Rebels have lost their last three games, the last coming on Thanksgiving to Mississippi State in the Egg Bowl.
Since then, head coach Lane Kiffin has signed a new contract amid rumors surrounding his future, Ole Miss has signed a new offensive line coach in John Garrison and several players have entered the transfer portal.
The latter makes for some distractions, Kiffin said, as some players have already left the team completely and some are in the portal with the desire to play in the game, still practicing with the team.
“Sure. It’s very challenging. We have players going in the portal, some are gone, won’t play, you know, refuse to play. And so they’re obviously not with us anymore. And then there’s some that are in that are still playing, like what we had a year ago,” Kiffin said. “So, it’s very challenging. You have kids missing practice for official visits other places.
“… Unfortunately, what’s happening, is what (was) predicted would happen. People like attention, kids love attention, especially. So, if I don’t go in the portal, it’s kind of like, ‘What about me? I played good or I didn’t play good, and I’m not getting any attention.’ So it’s kind of like, here’s the first group that went in, and now you have more of them (saying), ‘Well maybe I should go in. Maybe I can go get more NIL and get some attention.’ … It’s really kind of rare, like I tell our coaches, for the kid that just says, ‘Hey, I’m good. I don’t need more attention.’”
Sophomore quarterback Jaxson Dart — himself a transfer from USC — said there is no animosity among players in the portal still with the team. In fact, he told sophomore quarterback Luke Altmyer that he wanted him to stay for the bowl. Altmyer entered the portal shortly after the regular-season finale; he was with the Rebels, practicing Tuesday.
Kiffin also told reporters that no players had opted out of the bowl game, either.
“Me and Luke are really good friends. We’ve had a lot of time just to be around each other and kind of just strengthen our friendship and go through the whole year and just talk through things,” Dart said. “ … When he got into the portal, he wasn’t really sure if he was going to play in the bowl game. He was obviously busy with a lot of other things, a lot of schools want to contact him and stuff. … And I talked to coaches about it, that I want him to play. So I had a talk with him, and I was just like, ‘Bro, I want you to come back, finish this thing out with us. We’d all love to have you around. I know that I’d love to have him around.’ So, it’s been good to have him around the last few days.”
Kiffin talks friendship with Mike Leach
Mississippi State head coach Mike Leach, 61, died Monday night following complications from a medical emergency on Sunday. He and Kiffin both started their tenures at roughly the same time — prior to the 2020 campaign.
Kiffin shared his thoughts about Leach Tuesday.
“I was thinking, there’s not too many people that, when you meet them, no matter who you are, when you met Mike Leach, you remember meeting him,” Kiffin said. “ … Like I said, it’s crazy to think that just a couple weeks aog, (I was) hugging him, watching him walk off as a winner, and I would have never thought it was his last game.”
Kiffin also talked about the dynamic the two brought to the Egg Bowl rivalry. It is a rivalry that has often been marked by vitriol, a mindset neither Kiffin nor Leach wanted any part of. It was always respectful.
“ … You don’t always look forward to every coach meeting, before games, but I always did (with) him. He was just always amazing. And I always had to say, ‘OK, I have to go Coach,’ and he would talk to me forever. … Every conversation I’d always say to myself, or I’d come back to the coach that played for him or something, and said, ‘Somehow we started over here, and I have no idea how we got over here in the conversation.’ But that was just him.”
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.