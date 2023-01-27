OXFORD – The best things in life may be free, but they’re not easy.
Winning a national championship is not easy.
There is a long list of college baseball coaches who have won a lot of NCAA Tournament games without winning a national championship.
Mike Bianco removed himself from that list last year.
Active coaches still on it include Jim Schlossnagle, Dave Van Horn, Dan McDonnell, Tim Tadlock, Elliott Avent and others.
The inactives are impressive too – Mike Martin, Mike Fox, Jack Leggett and Ron Polk.
Martin got to the College World Series 11 times at Florida State and never won it, Fox seven times at North Carolina and Leggett six times at Clemson.
Closer to home Ron Polk got there eight times, six times at Mississippi State.
Bianco held his preseason press conference Friday as the defending national champion Rebels and the rest of college baseball start practice.
Before all the guys got together again, one of the discussions Bianco had with his coaches was how to use the national championship. How much do you talk about it and in what terms?
He recognizes this as a different time.
The best way to give yourself a chance to win a second championship is to stay true to what has led to success before. That was a hard pill to swallow last May when the Rebels had lost 14 of their first 21 SEC games.
Before last summer, Bianco’s system had resulted in a lot of wins, but in the eyes of many fans – and perhaps his employer – not enough College World Series appearances.
Now he’s a championship coach.
Bianco won’t say if he thinks he and the program are viewed differently because of the championship.
“When you win the championship, there are a lot of feelings and emotions that you probably anticipate. A lot of things happened that I thought would happen. There are some other things to happen that I didn’t expect to happen. One of those was to realize how important it was to the Ole Miss family, how many people it would touch. There were about 20,000 (Ole Miss fans) in Omaha. There were a lot of people in Omaha who don’t have season tickets here. They’re just Ole Miss fans. They made it there out of curiosity or because of the story or for whatever reason, how many people it really touched. That was something that I wasn’t prepared for,” Bianco said.
As the off-season unfolded, there was evidence of this change in status.
Requests for speaking engagements doubled. Bianco, trying to accommodate as many as possible, found himself away from home much more.
He’ll try to find the sweet spot of life balance but will say yes when possible. He doesn’t want to become “that guy” who wins a championship than can’t be found by those 20,000 who turned out in Omaha.
There will be some change this season. Bianco says he’ll use the infield shift defensively. He had to be convinced, but he’s there.
Those guys on the list are good coaches.
Last year, the Rebels got hot and played the season’s best baseball in its biggest games.
This year’s Rebels could make another deep postseason, then who knows? Maybe things break right, maybe they don’t.
This much is certain. Leaving the list changes how you’re viewed, and Bianco isn’t going back on it.
