OU's Skip Johnson, Mike Bianco

Oklahoma coach Skip Johnson, left, and Ole Miss coach Mike Bianco pose with the national championship trophy before the CWS finals last summer in Omaha.

 Parrish Alford | Daily Journal

OXFORD – The best things in life may be free, but they’re not easy.

Newsletters

PARRISH ALFORD is the college sports editor and columnist for the Daily Journal. Contact him at parrish.alford@journalinc.com.

Tags

Recommended for you