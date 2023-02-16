djr-2022-03-20-sport-ole-miss-elliott-arp1

Left-hander Hunter Elliott, a sophomore from Tupelo, will get the ball when defending champ Ole Miss opens the season Friday at home against Delaware.

 Adam Robison | DAILY JOURNAL

OXFORD — Ole Miss has its weekend rotation set for its opening series against Delaware. But just because it’s set up the way it is right now doesn’t mean that’s how it’s going to be the rest of the season.

MICHAEL KATZ is the Ole Miss athletics reporter for the Daily Journal. Contact him at michael.katz@djournal.com.