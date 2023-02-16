OXFORD — Ole Miss has its weekend rotation set for its opening series against Delaware. But just because it’s set up the way it is right now doesn’t mean that’s how it’s going to be the rest of the season.
If any team should know that rotations change, it’s the defending national champions.
The No. 4 Rebels won their first College World Series last summer on the back of clutch hitting and a pitching staff that came through when it mattered most. Dylan DeLucia, the College World Series MVP, wasn’t a starter the first few weekends for Ole Miss last year. Nor was Hunter Elliott, who turned into an ace by year’s end but spent his first few months in college baseball alternating between the starting rotation and bullpen.
The starters for Ole Miss’ season-opening series last season against Charleston Southern were Derek Diamond, John Gaddis and Drew McDaniel. By season’s end, DeLucia and Elliott were the two constants in the rotation, with the third spot occupied situationally.
“I say to them, you don’t get a trophy for being a weekend starter, especially opening weekend,” head coach Mike Bianco said. “The rotation tends to shift and change.”
Ole Miss will start Elliott Friday, freshman Grayson Saunier on Saturday and junior Xavier Rivas on Sunday. Those three and junior Jack Dougherty separated themselves from the rest of the pack, Bianco said Wednesday. But at least for the first weekend, Dougherty will come out of the bullpen.
First pitch for Friday’s game at Swayze Field is set for 4 p.m. The game will be broadcast on SEC Network Plus.
Dougherty was one of the heroes of the College World Series, where he made his first start in three months in the opener of the championship series against Oklahoma, pitched five innings and gave up just two runs. He made 13 relief appearances and four starts during the season.
“Dougherty is ... kind of a wildcard that has the most significant time in the bullpen. I think starting off the first weekend gives us probably a little better feeling rather than bringing somebody in that has never done it before or has never done it here,” Bianco said. “ … But those are certainly the three guys, or four guys counting Jack, that have separated themselves.”
Bianco also gave the likely starting nine for Friday’s game — junior Kemp Alderman in left field, senior Ethan Groff in center field, junior T.J. McCants in right field, senior Ethan Calarco at first base, senior Peyton Chatagnier at second base, junior Jacob Gonzalez at shortstop, junior Ethan Lege at third base and junior Calvin Harris at catcher.
Groff and Calarco are transfers from Tulane and Northwestern, respectively, while Lege was a junior college All-American at Delgado Community College.
The designated hitter spot could be filled with three different players over the three games, Bianco said.