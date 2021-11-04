OXFORD — Love it or hate it, being aggressive is what Lane Kiffin wants to do. And on occasion, it just doesn’t work out.
Ole Miss (6-2 overall, 3-2 SEC) leads college football in fourth-down conversions, having converted 24 tries. The Rebels have been successful on just under 71%, tied for 17th nationally, an impressive number given the high number of opportunities.
But last weekend at Auburn, things didn’t work the way Kiffin would have liked.
Ole Miss was just 1 of 4 on fourth-down attempts against the Tigers in a 31-20 loss. Those three failed tries all came in the red zone. The Rebels scored just two touchdowns in their eight trips inside the Auburn 20-yard line.
“We had a lot of opportunities in the game. Our defense played well,” Kiffin said. “We did not play well on offense, especially in critical situations.”
Ole Miss had 463 total yards of offense, the second-lowest output of the season behind the loss at Alabama. Those two losses had similarities as far as converted fourth-down tries, as well — in a 42-21 loss to the Crimson Tide, Ole Miss was just 2 of 5 on fourth down tries, including one failed attempt inside Alabama’s 10-yard line. All three failed tries came in the second half.
»MISSED OPPORTUNITIES: Rebels fall at Auburn
There is a method to the madness, however, and analytics play a big part in Kiffin’s decision-making process. And, against Auburn, it was a 50-50 proposition on what the right move to make was, he said.
“Like the Alabama game, in the two games where we’ve struggled on our fourth-down conversions … those are a big deal, just like they are when you make them. They keep drives alive,” Kiffin said. “And when you don’t make them, you don’t get any points.”
“We research everything that we do. And, I would say, the book was very right in the middle on the fourth down, on whether to kick.”
Within the context of the game when the Rebels trailed by eight, Kiffin said he felt the offense was struggling and that kicking a field goal, getting a stop on defense and then driving down once again to score a touchdown might have proven to be a tall task. Injuries all over the offense made sustainable drives tough to come by. Not including a one-play drive before halftime, the Rebels had four drives that lasted four plays or less.
In that regard, trying to keep drives alive deep in opposing territory made sense.
“It’s what we do. So, when it works, those same fans like it,” Kiffin said. “You can miss the field goal, too. So it’s not like you just say, ‘Well hey you got three points guaranteed. Or you can get a punt blocked or a punt returned. So, it’s not as easy as just, ‘OK, you get the points there, or when you punt, you automatically stop them.
“There’s a lot that goes into it.”
As for why the fourth-downs were uncharacteristically unsuccessful, sophomore running back Henry Parrish Jr. didn’t have a definitive answer. He did, however, note that his group of backs hold the keys to the offense going at full-speed.
“The backs are going to make the offense go,” Parrish said. “It’s like details, and how we need to read our keys, and stuff like that.”