OXFORD — The Ole Miss quarterback competition remains unsettled or unnamed as the Rebels get closer to game-week.
The less discussed competition that could have just as big an impact on the passing game is among the wide receivers.
The Rebels must replace starters Braylon Sanders and Dontario Drummond.
They return Jonathan Mingo, but Mingo, because of injuries or inconsistency, has yet to log the massive numbers expected of him when he signed in 2019.
Last year Mingo had 22 catches for 346 yards and three touchdowns in six games. Had he stayed healthy and that production doubled it would have been closer to the receiver many believed he would become.
Sanders also missed some time with injuries.
Drummond’s 76 catches and 1,028 yards might have been fewer had the starters been around more.
As it played out Drummond became the primary option for quarterback Matt Corral, and for the Rebels’ second-straight season under Lane Kiffin there was clearly one favored target.
Drummond’s receptions were 52 more than Sanders, the Rebels’ second-leading receiver last year.
In 2020 Elijah Moore’s 85 catches were 61 more than Drummond.
The single go-to receiver in a Kiffin offense is not an accident.
“When we have a unique player, who no disrespect to the other guys is above the other guys, it’s not like tee ball where everybody bats around the order, our job is to win games, get the ball to the best players,” Kiffin said.
It’s unclear who that target will be this season.
Judging by marketing the school believes it could be Mingo. However, Mingo has been mostly an outside receiver, and that could be problematic in terms of him being singled out.
It’s easier to get the ball in the hands of inside receivers.
The silver lining to a lingering receivers competition is that it signals a deeper group.
In years past Kiffin said he already by this time in camp had a pretty good idea of who would be in what roles.
In an effort to expedite the process Kiffin used the power of suggestion with UCF transfer slot receiver Jaylon Robinson who’s missed some time in the training room.
Robinson actually began his college career at Oklahoma and as a freshman had two catches against Kiffin’s Florida Atlantic team in 2019. While he’s been out redshirt freshman JJ Henry has looked good.
“I joked with Flash (Robinson) the other day in the training room and asked him if he had a redshirt year. He was like, ‘Yeah, why?’ I was like, ‘If you sit here any longer you might want to use your redshirt year the way JJ’s playing.’ I think that motivated him because he came out for a little bit today,” Kiffin said Monday.
Drummond had something else in his corner last year — the trust of Corral.
While Moore was “the guy” in 2020 Drummond still had 25 catches, seven for touchdowns.
As injuries mounted it wasn’t hard to Corral to believe in Drummond. They’d spent time together.
That sort of chemistry goes a long way in an offense, and it’s something the next Ole Miss quarterback and his next preferred target will have to develop on the fly.
