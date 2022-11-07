OXFORD — Historically speaking, there is never a good time to play Nick Saban-led Alabama teams. Saban is 190-27 in 16 seasons leading the Crimson Tide with six national championships. But facing Alabama following a rare loss is even worse.
Minus his first year leading the program in 2007-08, Saban’s Alabama teams have lost consecutive games on just two occasions. The Crimson Tide fell at LSU in overtime last weekend, giving Alabama two losses this season by a combined four points.
Among the things said by ESPN’s Paul Finebaum in the aftermath of the game was an interview on “Get Up” Monday morning, where he said “maybe there’s a crack in this dynasty,” according to Saturday Down South.
“This is the worst coaching job that Nick Saban has done at Alabama in 15 years,” Finebaum said. “Now you compare that with six titles, that may not be saying very much, four times this season he has been out-coached by the other team, two of those were against Texas and Texas A&M, they pulled it out on the final play, two times against Tennessee against Josh Heupel, and obviously Saturday against Brian Kelly.”
No. 11 Ole Miss hosts No. 10 Alabama at Vaught-Hemingway this weekend. And Rebels head coach Lane Kiffin has seen this movie play out before: It’s unwise to count the Greatest of All Time (GOAT) out.
Ole Miss had its bye last weekend.
“I texted Finebaum on the way over here, when I saw his quotes, like he normally does, and says the Nick Saban Dynasty is over and all that. And every time he says this, which I tell him, all he does is, I call it like, GOAT Fuel, opposite of Rat Poison,” Kiffin said Monday. “You’re just like, giving the GOAT fuel, which for him, that works and he goes and proves him wrong every time. So, I really appreciate Paul saying that right after the game.”
Kiffin is 0-3 in his career against Saban — one loss at Tennessee and the other two at Ole Miss. Kiffin served as the Crimson Tide’s offensive coordinator from 2014-16.
Last season, Ole Miss and Alabama entered their Oct. 2 in Tuscaloosa, Alabama undefeated, ranking 12th and first in the AP Polls, respectively. The Crimson Tide jumped out to a 28-0 halftime lead and comfortably won 42-21.
A major point of emphasis for Kiffin since taking the Ole Miss job prior to the 2020 season has been about building up quality depth to better matchup with the upper-echelon teams in the SEC. Kiffin said he isn’t sure if his team is at the level it needs to be at depth-wise quite yet, particularly with injuries mounting on the defensive side of the ball. He also said Alabama had the best offensive and defensive player in college football — quarterback Bryce Young and linebacker Will Anderson.
“I still think we have depth issues, especially as the injuries are mounting … they showed up a lot on defense,” Kiffin said. “… I’ve said all along, this is our best roster, of the three years, of collection of talent. But it does not mean it’ll be the best team. So, we’re still coming together.”
Anderson had one sack against the Rebels in last season’s game but was a bona fide game wrecker, finishing his 2021 campaign with 17.5 sacks. Anderson has seven so far this season, but Kiffin is still aware of just how good the likely top-five pick is.
“He’s such a unique combination of speed and power. He reduces down and plays on guards, which is very unusual, and then he speed rushes, and then he drops (into coverage) too,” Kiffin said. “So, that really doesn’t seem to happen now as much. That was kind of the old 3-4 outside backer, and then reduce. But he still does that. So it’s just really (a) unique combination, and he plays with relentless effort.”
Kickoff for Arkansas announced
Ole Miss' matchup at Arkansas scheduled for Nov. 19 will kick off at either 6 or 6:30 p.m. It will be broadcast on ESPN or SEC Network.
