A familiar foe lurks around the corner in Pearl’s Trustmark Park come Tuesday night. But a reeling Ole Miss team that suffered heartbreak the last time it played its biggest rival is hoping the answers it's looking for begin making themselves apparent.
The Rebels (22-17, 6-12 SEC) dropped two of three against Mississippi State (24-17, 8-10) at home over the weekend despite a brilliant performance from junior Dylan DeLucia in the opener. DeLucia pitched a complete game Thursday night in a 4-2 win over the Bulldogs, striking out eight batters without surrendering a walk in a 117-pitch effort.
Friday’s game was a 10-7 Mississippi State win where the Rebels brought the tying run to the plate in the ninth inning but were unable to make one final push.
And Saturday’s game was a heartbreaker, a 7-6 loss in 11 innings that saw the Rebels tie the game at six in the bottom of the ninth with a two-run home run from sophomore shortstop Jacob Gonzalez only to see Bulldogs outfielder Brad Cumbest hit the decisive home run in the 11th.
Cumbest was named SEC Player of the Week Monday.
After the finale Saturday, there really weren’t words to put how the Rebels felt. Senior outfielder Kevin Graham — normally a voice of optimism regardless of circumstances — was at a loss.
“I don’t know if there is any words for this one, guys. Yeah, it’s tough right there,” Graham said. “It’s a tough one to take.”
Ole Miss and Mississippi State play for the Governor’s Cup Tuesday night at Trustmark Park. First pitch is 6 p.m. Junior Drew McDaniel will start for the Rebels.
Tuesday night’s game starts a pivotal stretch of tough games for the Rebels, who are currently on the outside looking in of making it to an NCAA Regional. Ole Miss plays the Bulldogs, then faces No. 5 Arkansas in a huge three-game set in Fayetteville this weekend. Missouri, No. 4 Southern Miss and No. 22 LSU follow. Ole Miss’ final series of the season is against a resurgent Texas A&M team currently ranked No. 21.
“Internally, we’ve been in a good spot lately, just haven’t had the success on the field, haven’t got the wins. But we’ve played a lot better, haven’t threw up on ourselves,” Graham said. “We just got beat this weekend.”
Every win is crucial for the Rebels currently, and resuming-boosting opportunities are there for the taking given the remainder of the schedule. Despite more than a few gut-wrenching losses in recent weeks — the Rebels were walked off in the finale at South Carolina, lost in extras in the middle game against Alabama and made a late rally against Southern Miss on April 5.
The wins haven’t been there recently, but head coach Mike Bianco gives his team a lot of credit for fighting.
“We haven’t had the results that we want, and we haven’t been good at times, but this wasn’t about effort. This wasn’t about energy,” Bianco said Saturday. “They played their hearts out this weekend, and it just wasn’t good enough.”