OXFORD – Losing a pair of Heisman Trophy finalists and an All-American running back in the same offseason would spell catastrophe for the majority of college football programs.
Most programs, however, are not Alabama.
The defending national champion Crimson Tide lost Heisman-winning wide receiver Devonta Smith, quarterback Mac Jones and running back Najee Harris to the NFL in the offseason, all first round selections. Also gone is wide receiver Jaylen Waddle, who was a first round pick by the Miami Dolphins.
Despite the personnel losses on offense, Alabama is once again among the most prolific teams in college football, averaging nearly 47 points per game. The Crimson Tide are led by sophomore quarterback Bryce Young, who already has 15 touchdown passes this season after throwing a grand total of 22 passes in 2020.
There is also still speed to burn at wide receiver with John Metchie and punishing talent at running back with Brian Robinson Jr. The 2021 Crimson Tide look an awful lot like the defending national champions, and in some ways even more powerful.
“I think they’re even better,” Ole Miss coach Lane Kiffin said. “I said last year was a great team, I said maybe his best team ever. I think people think I was just saying that leading up to the game. But then you look and they run the table and not really close games.”
As junior safety A.J. Finley noted Tuesday, there isn’t much different in what No. 1 Alabama does offensively than it did a year ago. That’s something you can get away with when the term “rebuild” isn’t in your program’s lexicon.
“They got guys on the outside that can make plays just like they did last year. They got a good running back,” Finley said. “They reloaded. That’s what everybody always says. They definitely did reload. They got guys everywhere.”
What makes Alabama so tough to defend, according to senior linebacker Chance Campbell, is that the offense can do a little bit of everything. They don’t just go down the field or stretch you out sideline to sideline — they can do both at any given juncture and can devastate with run-pass option plays.
“I think they’re pretty balanced. They have a really strong run game. (They) use that to set up RPOs, which are dangerous and give defenses a lot of problems. I think we’ve seen that across the country for the past few years,” Campbell said. “And they take deep shots. They got the guys that stretch the field and kind of present different looks and make you be aware of that.
“They stretch you vertically, they stretch you horizontally, on the edge, up the middle. So, they’re pretty versatile.”
The triggerman behind the entire operation is Young, who is playing far wiser than his years might suggest. He has total control of the offense and isn’t limited to certain parts of the field or certain play calls.
“It’s kind of hard to believe how young he is, because it seems like he’s been doing this for a long time. He goes through all his routes, he doesn’t get stuck on one read. He’s comfortable scanning across the field, left and right, short to deep,” Campbell said. “He’s a huge challenge. He’s a great player, and I think it’s going to be a big test for us.”
Also adding to the defensive difficulties is the anticipated crowd noise at Bryant-Denny Stadium, which holds more than 100,000 fans and will likely be at capacity for a showdown between top-15 teams.
Campbell, a graduate transfer from Maryland, will be playing in Tuscaloosa, Alabama for the first time in his career. He won’t be caught off guard, though, as he’s played in the Big Ten’s loudest stadiums throughout his Terrapin career — Penn State’s Beaver Stadium, Ohio State’s Horseshoe and Michigan’s Big House each hold more than 100,000 fans in their own right.
He is going to be taking his previous experience with extreme noise into Saturday’s matchup, knowing full well that it might be hard to talk on the field as the crowd roars.
“I’ve played in front of some loud crowds, obviously the guys out here who’ve already been to Alabama, been to LSU, been to some of those places, they get up there. So, just knowing that communication is difficult in those situations. You have to be real direct. You have to use hand signals when you can, just be intentional. Just really do your best at just being as on it as you can.”