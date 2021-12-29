OXFORD – Abram Smith might not be a linebacker any more, but he sure plays running back like he's still one.
The senior is the key cog in offensive gameplan for No. 7 Baylor (11-2, 7-2 Big 12). Coming into the season, however, Smith had just 46 rushing yards to his name. He did, however, start four games as a linebacker for the Bears in 2020, making 48 tackles.
To say Smith has settled in at running back would be an understatement – his 1,429 rushing yards in 2021 was second in the Big 12 – and he is a big reason why the Bears have the top rushing attack in the conference (214.7 yards per game) compared to sitting dead last a year ago (90.3).
Ole Miss (10-2, 6-2 SEC) knows it will have its hands full.
“That’s a guy we watch on film. He’s a downhill back. He’s a one-cut back. He likes to get upfield, into the teeth of the defense,” Ole Miss senior safety Jake Springer said. “He looks for contact. So, we’re prepared for that."
Smith and fellow tailback Trestan Ebner have rushed for a combined 2,193 yards and, with quarterback Gerry Bohanon added into the mix, that total is just under 2,500 yards. Smith moved to tailback with just a few practices left in the spring, according to Baylor offensive coordinator Jeff Grimes.
"He's one of my favorite players. But almost all the way through spring practice, I felt like we weren't getting what we needed out of the run game. I wanted to have a physical nature to our offense. And we couldn't do that with our wide zone scheme without having a physical presence at running back," Grimes said. "I walked upstairs to Ron Roberts, our defensive coordinator, and without mentioning any names, just said, 'I'm really kind of frustrated with our run game. Is there anybody on defense that you think could help us?'
"And without hesitation he said, 'Yeah, Abe could.' And I said, 'Well, I know he's playing for you at linebacker.' He said, 'It doesn't matter. If he's got a chance to be your best running back, then you should take him.'
The running game keys everything for the Bears, who jumped up more than nine points per game in scoring average from 2020 to 2021. For comparison’s sake, not a single runner had 200 rushing yards for Baylor a season ago.
“They’re really good at what they do,” co-defensive coordinator Chris Partridge said. “The way they run the ball, they run stretch, and then they run it a lot of different ways. They dress it up, they’ll hit it in all different spots. So you have to be really, really sound in all the gaps.”
Bohanon did not play in the Big 12 title game against Oklahoma State but is expected to start on Saturday night against the Rebels. He adds an element that makes the run game even tougher to contain. Bohanon has nine rushing touchdowns this season.
On the season, the Rebels’ 3-2-6 defense has had its share of ups and downs against potent rushing attacks, allowing 182.2 yards per game (101st nationally).
“Now that he’s back, we’re going to shift our focus a little bit more because he likes to run,” Ole Miss sophomore defensive end Cedric Johnson said. “I think they’re going to be mostly focused on their run game, with the back and him, so, we’re just going to have to look for that more.”
The Bears do have a knack, however, for the explosive play, particularly wide receiver Tyquan Thornton. The senior is averaging 15.5 yards per catch and has scored nine touchdowns, and Bohanon ranks 35th in the nation in yards per pass thrown, according to TeamRankings.
“They have some pretty good deep threats,” junior safety A.J. Finley said. “I think we’re pretty honed in on trying to stop them. We have a pretty good game plan of how to stop them. So, we’re prepared, I feel like.”