Mississippi head coach Lane Kiffin leads the team on its walk through the Grove before an NCAA college football game against Austin Peay in Oxford, Miss., Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021. (AP Photo/Bruce Newman)
OXFORD — It’s been more than five decades since Tulane was last a member of the SEC. But Ole Miss head coach Lane Kiffin doesn’t think the Green Wave would be out of place in the conference in 2021.
Under head coach Willie Fritz, Tulane (1-1) has played in three-straight bowl games, the first such streak in program history. Tulane gave then-No.2 Oklahoma all it could handle in a tight five-point loss in Norman, Oklahoma in Week 1. The Green Wave came back the next week and throttled Morgan State 69-20.
Tulane might be in the American Athletic Conference, but Kiffin sees a team talented enough to give his Rebels a run for their money. Ole Miss first played the Green Wave in 1893 and most recently in 2012. The Rebels lead the series 43-28 overall, though two Ole Miss wins were later vacated.
“This is a really good team that’s very talented. They’re well-coached, and that’s not coach speak. You see it on film,” Kiffin said. “When you watch them, they have really good players. A lot of times, these Alabama, Louisiana schools, there are a lot of players there in the state (that) can’t all go to Alabama, Auburn or LSU.
“I told our team today, if you don’t know about conferences, just watch film and watch them play, you’d know this is an SEC opponent.”
Following a 40-35 win over Tulane, Oklahoma star quarterback Spencer Rattler told media the Green Wave were, “one of the hardest-hitting teams, one of the most physical teams I’ve ever played.”
That toughness shows up on film, Kiffin said. The Green Wave are tied for 10th in college football with five forced turnovers.
“It does. And like I said, they have a lot of really good-looking players. They started different guys in two weeks on defense, they rotate them in,” Kiffin said. “It really looks like they have 22, 24 players they feel really good about, and that’s a good thing to have.”
“You can’t go on the past. Different years, different teams don’t mean anything … You look at what these guys have done, they’ve played really well, and they’ve got some really good players to lean on.”