STARKVILLE — For senior defensive end Sam Williams, things have come quite the long way since he arrived on campus.
Williams is in his third season at Ole Miss after beginning his career at Northeast Mississippi. The Rebels went 4-8 in his first season. They were 5-5 last year.
Now, in 2021, his actual final campaign, the Rebels have 10 regular season wins for the first time ever.
“Now look at us. And the thing is, this is just the beginning for Ole Miss. It’s going to keep getting better. They’re going to keep increasing,” Williams said. “I wouldn’t be surprised if there’s more things to come.”
Key Drive
After seeing most of their drives stall in the first half, the Rebels drove 82 yards on their first drive of the third quarter and went up 17-6 on a short touchdown run from junior Snoop Conner. A 34-yard reception from senior Dontario Drummond set up the scoring opportunity.
Key Number – 336
Will Rogers entered the game averaging 373.9 yards passing per game. The Rebels held him to 336 yards, with much of that coming in the latter portions of the game with the Rebels up a comfortable amount.
Next Game
The Rebels are likely headed to a New Year’s Six bowl with a location and date to be determined.
Quotable
“I don’t think that way. That’s fun for fans and you guys to write about to give people something to read. But that’s not the case, so it doesn’t matter. So, I really don’t think about things that aren’t possible.
“You never know, maybe everybody will lose Saturday and we’ll get in. You never know. I don’t know analytically if that’s possible. I haven’t studied the analytics.” Ole Miss coach Lane Kiffin, on his team making the hypothetical, proposed 12-team College Football Playoff.
Rebel Ramblings
Quarterback Matt Corral has thrown at least one touchdown pass in 23 of his last 24 games. … Corral now ranks No. 3 in career passing yards with 8,272. He’s the third Ole Miss QB to surpass 8,000 yards. … Corral is No. 3 on Ole Miss lists for passing touchdowns (57) and total offense (9,593). … Snoop Conner’s two rushing touchdown gives him 26 for his career and moves him past Archie Manning and into third place on that list. … Dontario Drummond’s 13 catches left him one shy of tying the school record for catches in a game. … Drummond had 133 receiving yards, his third 100-yard game of the season and fourth of his career. … Ole Miss has 39 sacks this season which ties for the second-most in program history and the most since 1999. … Sam Williams’ two sacks gives him 12 ½ for the season, 22 ½ for his career. … Safety Jake Springer had 10 tackles and two pass break-ups… With the win, Kiffin will earn an additional $150,000.