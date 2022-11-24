OXFORD — If there’s one thing you should know about Ole Miss senior defensive tackle Ka'Darian "KD" Hill, it’s this: He’s a lot more than just a football player.
Tuesday night was further proof of that.
Hill, an Alabama native, is this year’s Chucky Mullins Award winner, meaning he gets to wear the famed No. 38 jersey given before each season to an upperclassman defender, "That embodies the spirit of Mullins - courage, leadership, perseverance and determination.”
Hill more than holds his own on the field — he’s played in 45 games in his Rebels career and has 54 tackles to his name — but it’s what he does off the gridiron that separates him.
For about a year and a half, Hill has spent a chunk of his Thursdays at the Oxford Housing Authority, which provides safe, affordable public housing for extremely low- to moderate-income families, the elderly and people with disabilities.
In between a hectic schedule that includes classes, football practice and constant meetings, Hill meets with children and families in the housing complexes and has been known to bring pizzas on his own dime, according to Oxford Housing Authority deputy director Teasha Sanders. He is a mentor and motivator.
The idea to volunteer his time came when he was driving by the Oxford Housing Authority one day, Hill said. He had a vision he could help.
“He lets them know you can do anything that you want to do if you put your mind to it. A little bit of hard work, dedication, and you can do whatever you need to do,” Sanders said. “ … I just can’t say enough good things about him. Because not only is he a great athlete, but to be a great person, to be so kind and willing and wanting to help others. He came to me … and said ‘I want to come down here weekly, and I want to mentor the kids, and I want to encourage them.’”
Helping people is Hill’s passion. And in September, he decided he wanted to do even more.
Hill told friends he wanted to hold a Thanksgiving dinner for families living in the housing, families of the Boys and Girls Club he also volunteers at and for anyone who may otherwise be unable to provide for themselves.
That vision culminated in the Chucky Mullins Community Outreach Thanksgiving Dinner at the Oxford Activity Center Tuesday night, where a few hundred people in the community gathered to eat.
“This is truly a calling in my life, to give back to the community as well,” Hill said. “I feel like one day, ministry will be my calling. And I just want to let God use me.”
Hill was initially prepared to pay for all of the food out of pocket, his friend Sandra Young said. But Young and her friends Rod Quinlan and Trey Wilson weren’t going to allow that to happen. So, they helped raise funds for the dinner.
In typical Hill fashion, he met Young when he and teammate Tavius Robinson helped her move a refrigerator in April. They have been friends ever since. After the Rebels’ win at Vanderbilt, Young met up with Hill and Robinson. Hill told her he wanted to host the dinner, and she was more than willing to help organize.
Close to $5,000 was raised, Young said, with all of the money going toward the event itself.
Food was purchased from Moe’s Original BBQ and HoneyBaked, Young said. Ajax donated food, and Kroger donated gift cards to help pay for dessert. Home Depot donated drinks and ice, Young said. The leftover funds will go to a Christmas toy drive Hill will be holding in his hometown of Union Springs, Alabama.
“To me, young people that are 22-years-old, they’re thinking about getting out of college, ‘How am I going to afford an apartment?’ that kind of thing. Where he’s like, ‘What can I do to help everyone?’” Young said. “To me, that’s just incredible.”
Tuesday night was filled with the aroma of a Thanksgiving feast — stuffing, meats, pies, pastries, etc. — and pizza for the younger palates in attendance.
Terry Vaughn lives in the housing Hill visits. She couldn’t say enough about the impact he’s had on the people in the community. Sitting with a plate of food surrounded by friends, Vaughn couldn’t help but smile.
“This is a marvelous thing that he’s doing. And I came to make sure that he saw some familiar faces,” Vaughn said. “Because he’s really good to our community. He works with the kids every Thursday. And he’s just an awesome person. He really is. And he’s genuine. So, we just enjoy him so much, and I wanted to come out to show appreciation to him.”
Hill was not alone, however. In addition to dozens of volunteers, several of his Ole Miss teammates showed up in support and helped in any way they could. Senior wide receiver Jonathan Mingo, junior defensive end Cedric Johnson, senior running back Isaiah Woullard and Robinson were there during the dinner, and junior defensive tackle J.J. Pegues helped out beforehand prior to his appearance on Reb Talk.
Robinson and Johnson see Hill every day, but even they’re amazed by their teammate. And they couldn’t have been prouder Tuesday night.
“He’s an inspiration to a lot of guys on the team, a lot of younger kids. It’s great to see, for sure,” Robinson said.
Hill is a senior, but his goal is to hold the Chucky Mullins Community Outreach Thanksgiving Dinner every year, he said. He also plans on starting a similar event back home in Alabama. The smiles on the children’s faces he helps are what keeps him going. Hill will always have time for those who need it.
“This community means the world to me. The day I committed here, I felt like this was my home. Everywhere I go, I want to leave a legacy. That’s important to me,” Hill said. “ … That’s my spiritual gift. That’s one of my spiritual gifts I’ve had throughout my life growing up, was service.”
