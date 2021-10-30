AUBURN, Ala. – Despite an injury that Ole Miss head coach Lane Kiffin thought had knocked him out of the game, redshirt junior quarterback Matt Corral refused to make excuses following a 31-20 loss at No. 18 Auburn.
Corral returned from being carted off the field with an ankle injury late in the first quarter and played every snap upon returning to the Rebels’ sideline. He finished with 334 yards of offense and a rushing touchdown.
It was the same ankle Corral injured late against Tennessee.
“If I was out there, I should be able to execute. And if I’m not, if I can’t do it, and I physically cannot do it, then I shouldn’t have been out there,” Corral said. “But I was able to do it, and I just missed … The plays I usually make, I just missed. I blame myself. This loss is on me. Regardless of what happened outside the game, I could have made it right.”
Defense shows life
After a brutal first half where it gave up 28 points and touchdowns on four of five drives, the Rebels clamped down on Auburn in the second half, allowing just three points over the final two quarters.
“We just did what we were supposed to do. We didn’t have any new calls, we didn’t have any new schemes," senior linebacker Chance Campbell said. "We just played the way we were supposed to, and it’s a shame we didn’t do that in the first half."
Key Drive
Trailing by eight late in the third quarter, Ole Miss went for it on fourth-and-7 from the Auburn 13-yard line. Corral was pressured and was had to throw the ball through the back of the end zone. Auburn quickly capitalized, getting to midfield on a long run from Tank Bigsby before converting on a short field goal from Anders Carlson.
Key Number: 11
After being carted to the locker room with an ankle injury, Corral missed a grand total of 11 plays before coming back into the game. He did not miss another snap after returning to action. Freshman Luke Altmyer filled in during Corral’s brief absence, completing all five of his pass attempts for 18 yards.
Next Game
The Rebels host Liberty on Saturday at 11 a.m. on SEC Network.
Quotable
“It was the same thing of what happened in the Tennessee game. I couldn’t feel it, my ankle. I heard it pop. Honestly, I don’t know what it was. I just couldn’t feel it for that, like, five minutes. Got it back, got an x-ray, and I told them , ‘If nothing is broken, I’m going back in.’ And that was it.” — Matt Corral, on his injury.
Rebel Ramblings
Corral’s streak of consecutive games with a touchdown pass thrown was snapped at 19. He was in second-place all-time behind Chad Kelly (22) … Casey Kelly and Jahcour Pearson both had a career-high seven receptions for a career-high 81 yards 135 yards, respectively … Freshman kicker Caden Costa has made three of his four kicks this season from 40-plus yards.