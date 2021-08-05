OXFORD • Though there was never much doubt in the mind of Ole Miss defensive back Jaylon Jones about returning for a sixth season of college football, everything he witnessed leading up to and in the Rebels’ Outback Bowl win over No. 7 Indiana provided all the reassurance he needed.
Jones, a Texas native, missed the final six games of the 2020 season with an upper-body injury. He watched attentively from the sidelines as Ole Miss finished its first season under Lane Kiffin on a high note, winning four of five to finish .500.
While the COVID-19 pandemic ravaged any sense of normalcy in college football a season ago, there was one glass-half-full perspective to be had: all players, including seniors and redshirts, would not lose a season of eligibility, allowing everyone to come back for a somewhat normal 2021 campaign.
There are a few reasons Jones is coming back for one more go-around in Oxford. For starters, being injured for more than half of the 2020 season left a bad taste in his mouth; he would have regretted if his final days as a Rebel came as a spectator.
More than anything, however, is an overarching feeling that 2021 could be something special – the type of campaign he and his teammates put pen to paper for all those years ago on signing day.
“After the bowl game, and just seeing where the team was headed – I’ve been here for a long time, I’ve never seen a coaching staff and team like this,” Jones, who has returned to cornerback after spending time at safety last season, said at SEC Media Days. “I know where Ole Miss is headed. And this season is going to be the reason why I even came to this program.
“I think the fans deserve what’s about to come.”
Jones’ optimism is well-founded. First, the Rebels return redshirt junior quarterback Matt Corral, a member of the preseason All-SEC team after leading college football in total offense last season. Ole Miss averaged just over 39 points per game, good for 14th nationally.
As has been well-documented, the defense took its lumps in 2020, surrendering just over 38 points per game as one of the nation’s worst units. There is reason for optimism from Jones and teammates, however, as 10 starters return and, unlike a year ago, the group had a full spring practice to work on the ins and outs. There is confidence the defense will be vastly improved come fall; Corral has seen it first-hand.
“They’re playing with a chip on their shoulder, and they train with a chip on their shoulder like they haven’t before. They’re constantly working consistently, and with no coaches out there,” Corral said. “So that speaks volumes.”
More than that, however, is a sense of camaraderie both Jones and Corral said they’ve never seen before. Things just feel different, on the field and in the locker room.
It’s the type of energy both Corral and Jones can’t stop grinning about.
“This specific team, right now is, is something that I’ve never experienced in my entire life of playing football,” Corral said. “When I envisioned a team a year ago, I didn’t know what this was. And this is the definition of a football team. And I think a lot of people aren’t going to understand that until they really see us in action.
“Jaylon’s one of the older guys, been here with a lot of great Ole Miss football players. And he’ll say the same thing: this team is just different from a standpoint of, we may not have the best players on paper, we may not have the flash and all that. But I guarantee you, we’re going to be the best team that plays together.”