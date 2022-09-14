OXFORD — The last three years haven’t been particularly kind to Georgia Tech.
Under head coach Geoff Collins, Georgia Tech (1-1) has finished with three wins in each of his three seasons. The offenses have been fairly stagnant — the Yellow Jackets have ranked 95th or worse in points per game each season — and the defenses have allowed at least 32 points per game as well. Georgia Tech did hold its own against a top-five Clemson team in the 2022 season opener before ultimately giving way.
No. 20 Ole Miss (2-0) travels to Bobby Dodd Stadium this weekend for its first road game of the season. Here are three things to take note of as the Rebels try to reach the 3-0 mark.
The Yellow Jackets are susceptible in the passing game
If history is any indicator of what to expect this weekend, Georgia Tech has a tendency to get beat through the air. Including this year, the Yellow Jackets have ranked 101st or worse nationally in passing yards per game allowed in each of the last three seasons. Last week, FCS foe Western Carolina threw for 271 yards and two touchdowns against the Yellow Jackets, though the Catamounts also tossed three interceptions.
Georgia Tech has ranked 85th, 130th and 76th in pass efficiency defense in 2022, 2021 and 2020, respectively. The passing game could be pivotal in jumping out to an early lead Saturday afternoon — last season, Georgia Tech gave up 125 points in the first quarter, an average of 10.4 points per game.
If the Rebels put the ball on the ground, the Yellow Jackets will take advantage
While a lot of stats don’t make Georgia Tech look stout, there is one very specific thing the Yellow Jackets excel at: recovering fumbles. Georgia Tech was 16th nationally with 10 recoveries last year, second in 2020 with 12 and already have two recoveries this season.
The Rebels have lost two fumbles this season, with both coming in the opener against Troy. Ball security is always of the utmost importance, but the Yellow Jackets tend to be opportunistic when the ball is on the ground.
Ole Miss needs to win third down
Third-down conversions have come at a high level for the Rebels thus far, as the offense is converting 55% of attempts through two games. Georgia Tech, meanwhile, has struggled with its third-down defense each of the last three seasons — its marks of 43%, 45% and 47% in 2022, 2021 and 2020, respectively, all rank 105th or worse nationally. Keeping drives alive with backbreaking third-down conversions always helps your odds.
