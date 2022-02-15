OXFORD – Spring football for Ole Miss is still more than a month away, but there’s plenty to ponder in the meantime.
Coming off the first 10-win regular season in program history and an appearance in the Sugar Bowl, the Rebels reloaded this offseason with several key transfer portal acquisitions. Quarterback Matt Corral is headed for the NFL Draft, however, and there are other key positions Ole Miss will have to sort through in the coming months.
Here is a look at a few key positional battles to keep an eye on this spring:
Quarterback
This one is pretty obvious, but the answer to the question isn’t necessarily a given.
The crown jewel of the No. 2-ranked transfer class is former Southern Cal quarterback Jaxson Dart, the 2020 National Gatorade Player of the Year who threw for 1,353 yards and nine touchdowns as a true freshman for the Trojans in 2021.
Dart was ranked as a five-star transfer and was among the top players in the entire transfer portal. But on signing day, Ole Miss coach Lane Kiffin made it clear the job would not be handed to Dart just because of his accolades — and that he would have to win the job in a battle against junior Kinkead Dent and sophomore Luke Altmyer.
Altmyer took over in the Sugar Bowl when Matt Corral went down with an injury, and the Starkville-native showed glimpses of what made him a four-star recruit. He was 15 of 28 for 174 yards, one touchdown and two interceptions in a 21-7 loss to Baylor.
This might be a battle that continues well into the summer and early portions of fall.
Wide receiver
The Rebels will be without Dontario Drummond and Braylon Sanders in 2022. The duo was the backbone of a receiving corps that faced various injuries throughout last season. Drummond led the Rebels with 1,028 yards and eight touchdowns while Sanders had 549 yards and four scores.
Ole Miss also lost Jahcour Pearson, John Rhys Plumlee and Jadon Jackson, the latter two to the transfer portal.
That leaves seniors Jonathan Mingo and Dannis Jackson as the only returning receivers with experience – the duo had a combined 590 yards and five touchdowns in 2021. Jackson’s best game came against Liberty, when he caught six passes for 126 yards and a touchdown with Drummond and Mingo both out.
Ole Miss added an experienced name from the transfer portal in Louisville’s Jordan Watkins. The sophomore had 531 yards and four touchdowns for the Cardinals last season and figures to be an instant contributor.
Before last season, the loss of Elijah Moore seemed daunting given his gaudy statistics. Drummond and Sanders stepped to the plate and had about as productive a year as could be reasonably hoped for, with Drummond taking over the alpha role. Some combination of Mingo, Jackson and Watkins will have to do the same this season. Can one of them step into the shoes of a No. 1 receiver? It would certainly make the job of whoever wins the quarterback derby a lot easier.
Pass rusher
Sam Williams broke out and had an All-American 2021 campaign, notching 12.5 sacks to set the school’s single-season record. He’s headed for the NFL, leaving junior Cedric Johnson as the leading returning sack artist — he had 6.5 last season. The Rebels got six additional sacks from linebacker Chance Campbell, but he is gone, too.
Johnson could very well step into the role as dominant pass rusher, but it wouldn’t hurt to have a bookend on the other side like he was for Williams last season.
Georgia Tech transfer Jared Ivey certainly looks the part at 6-foot-6 and 275 pounds, though he had just 1.5 sacks total last year. Could he be the new pass rushing piece? Could former Auburn lineman J.J. Pegues or redshirt freshman Tywone Malone be what the Rebels need, even if it’s coming from the interior?
How Ole Miss supplements pass rushing around Johnson will be crucial in 2022.