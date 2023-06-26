OXFORD — Anthony Robinson III — a three-star athlete from Destrehan, Louisiana — committed to Ole Miss Sunday, he announced on social media. He is the 15th commit in the Rebels’ 2024 class and fifth from Louisiana.
Robinson is listed at 6-foot-1, 190 pounds. While 247Sports and Rivals list Robinson as an athlete, ESPN classifies him as a safety. He starred at receiver and safety at Destrehan and has racked up 87 tackles with two interceptions, 13 passes defended and two forced fumbles in his career, according to Crescent City Sports. He helped lead the Wildcats to the Louisiana Division I Non-Select state championship in 2022.
Robinson’s final three choices were Ole Miss, Notre Dame and TCU. He also had offers from Baylor, Georgia Tech, Miami and Mississippi State, among others. With Robinson’s commitment, Ole Miss now has the No. 17 recruiting class overall and the sixth-best in the SEC for 2024, according to 247Sports. The class is currently headlined by a quartet of four-star players, three coming on the defensive side of the ball — defensive linemen Kamron Beavers and Jeffrey Rush and safety Travaris Banks — and the other being quarterback Demond Williams.
Assuming Robinson plays safety, the Rebels have five defensive backs in their 2024 class: Robinson, Banks, cornerbacks Bernard Causey and Patrick Broomfield and safety Andy Jaffe. Ole Miss added three defensive backs in the 2023 class (Braxton Myers has since transferred) and also brought in six defensive backs from the transfer portal.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.