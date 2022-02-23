The Ole Miss men's basketball team fought for as long as it could Wednesday night against the No. 3 team in college basketball. Ultimately, however, it wasn't enough.
The Rebels fell to Auburn on the road 77-64 despite multiple comeback attempts led by less than a full cast of characters.
Ole Miss led 11-9 at one point in the first half, but the Tigers proceeded to go on an 18-4 run to surge ahead for the remainder of the night. The Rebels (13-15, 4-11) cut the Auburn lead down to three early in the second half but couldn’t close the gap any farther.
With the win, Auburn (25-3, 13-2) completes a season sweep over Ole Miss
Here are three takeaways from the Rebels’ loss to the Tigers.
Jarkel Joiner needs to be aggressive early
Despite the Tigers’ first-half run, Ole Miss battled back to within four after a 3-pointer from freshman guard James White cut the deficit to 30-26. Auburn then used a 7-0 run to create some breathing room.
Joiner scored just three points on three first half shot attempts. He missed the previous game with the flu, as did sophomore guard Matthew Murrell.
Joiner finished with a team-high 13 points. When the game hung in the balance in the first half, the Rebels could have used his explosive scoring.
“I didn’t think he was himself the first half. I thought he was real, kind of, robotic,” Ole Miss coach Kermit Davis said. “I challenged him at halftime. I thought in the second half he was better, he played more downhill. He’s still not 100%. He’s not. That stuff hit him. I mean, it hit him hard. I think he’s back, but he’s not back full speed.”
Nysier Brooks can be an offensive weapon
Despite going against one of the best frontcourts in America with Auburn’s Jabari Smith and Walker Kessler, Brooks had himself a game, scoring 11 points, though 10 came in the first half.
Though he scored just one point in the second half, his presence was a game changer early on.
“I thought (Brooks) battled his tail off. I did. I thought he battled Kessler,” Davis said. “But then they took advantage of some forward mismatches. … It’s a hard team to double, because when you double they’re all good passers.”
The Rebels kept fighting and flipped the script, sort of
Even when Ole Miss fell behind by double-figures, the Rebels kept fighting back. Though they were without Murrell in the second half due to concussion protocols, Ole Miss rallied.
The Rebels fell behind early in the second half but cut the deficit down to three just less than four minutes into the period. Ole Miss has struggled at times to start the second half of games, but Wednesday was a change of pace. While it ultimately wasn't enough to secure an upset, it was a step in the right direction.
“We started the second half terrific. Got it to a one-possession game. And I thought we had some unbelievably good looks (in the) second half,” Davis said. “I thought some of the same guys that made a bunch of baskets against Georgia had some similar looks tonight (and) didn’t get it.