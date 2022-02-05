The Ole Miss men’s basketball team fell in overtime at Florida 62-57 on Saturday afternoon, ending a two-game winning streak for the Rebels (12-11, 3-7 SEC).
Ole Miss took a nine-point lead into halftime but went cold in the second half, going more than 10 minutes to start the period without a field goal. Still, senior guard Tye Fagan tied the game at 48 with less than a minute to go, sending the game to overtime. The Rebels were outscored 14-9 in the extra frame.
“Florida’s a physical team. Really proud of our team. Tough loss. If we win that game, we’re tied with Florida and really think we got ourselves kind of back in the middle of some postseason conversation,” head coach Kermit Davis said. “But we’ll bounce back and take tomorrow off, and get back to Oxford and prepare like heck for Alabama.”
Here are three takeaways from the Ole Miss loss.
Jarkel Joiner’s return is cause for celebration
The senior point guard hadn’t played since Jan. 8 after undergoing surgery on his back. Without freshman Daeshun Ruffin – who injured his ACL at LSU Tuesday night and is out for the season – Joiner’s ballhandling will be needed going forward.
He played 40 minutes against the Gators and finished with seven points on 3 of 10 from the field. His jumper with 9 minutes, 45 second left in the second half was the Rebels’ first made shot of the period, however, and stopped the bleeding.
His timeline for return was not at all influenced by Ruffin’s injury, Davis said, and that Joiner had been on a 10-day return plan.
“(Joiner) fought it. He competed. It was great that he could come in and just, he played for 40 minutes,” Davis said. “He was unbelievable. He was supposed to be out a period of time, and the effort that he gave.”
Matthew Murrell and Tye Fagan must stay aggressive
Murrell has been on somewhat of a tear recently — the sophomore guard averaged 14.4 points per game over 10 games coming into Saturday — and scored 10 in the first half against the Gators on three 3-pointers. He cooled down in the final 20 minutes and overtime, however, scoring a combined four points.
Fagan did much of his work in the second half, scoring seven points, including the game-tying shot with just under a minute in regulation. Though he turned the ball over nine times in the game, his scoring kept the Rebels afloat when shots stopped falling for the rest of the team in the second half. He was the only Ole Miss player to score more than four points in the second half and led the team with 15 points.
Defense will once again have to lead the way
The Gators were held without a field goal for almost five minutes to end the first half. Davis has harped on the ends of first halves and starts of second halves as being an Achilles Heel at times, but the Rebels stuck to the plan as best they could.
The Ole Miss offense went cold out of the locker room, though, as evidenced by missing the first 10 shots of the second, which allowed the Gators to take a 32-31 lead midway through the half. The Rebels made just five field goals the entire second and were outscored 27-18 in the period.
Ole Miss’ defense wasn’t bad in the second half by any stretch — the Gators were just 10 of 23 from the field — but the offense clearly missed Ruffin.
“Without Daeshun … not a lot of paint touches,” Davis said. “We missed some unbelievable shots.”
The Rebels can bring intensity on the defensive end no matter who is available, and that is going to keep them in a lot of games. It is going to be the way the Rebels have to win games down the stretch.