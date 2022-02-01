It was a win nine years in the making.
The Ole Miss men’s basketball team (12-10 overall, 3-6 SEC) traveled to Baton Rouge, Louisiana and took down No. 25 LSU 76-72. It is the Rebels’ first victory at LSU since March of 2013. Ole Miss led by 24 points in the first half — the program’s first halftime lead against the Tigers since 2016 and largest lead in any game since 2012 — but saw it dwindle in the second half. To add insult to injury, star freshman point guard Daeshun Ruffin left the game with an injury in the second half.
Ole Miss remained tough, however, and earned its first true road win of the season and third win overall in four tries overall.
“I’ve never been more proud of a locker room, and that group right there,” Ole Miss coach Kermit Davis said. “We knew LSU would make a run, had a great crowd here. And just, all the things that we absorbed in that game … It wasn’t pretty at times, but gosh, that team competed, and I’m just so happy for them. That’s a happy locker room.”
Here are three takeaways from Ole Miss’ win in Baton Rouge.
Ruffin is the real deal
Ruffin was the best player on the court in the first half Tuesday night, scoring 13 points on 5 of 9 from the field. The reigning SEC Freshman of the Week finished the game with 19 points. When LSU cut into Ole Miss’ huge lead, it was Ruffin who got the Rebels back on track, scoring the team’s first six points of the second half. He has been electric the last few weeks for an Ole Miss team that has needed every bit of his scoring.
Ruffin left the game midway through the second half with a knee injury, though head coach Kermit Davis said the initial outlook was positive. Ruffin will get an MRI Wednesday, Davis said.
Late portions of the first/starts of second halves are still killers
The Rebels led by 24 in the first half, but LSU finished the period on a 13-2 run and trimmed the deficit down to a manageable 13 by halftime. Ole Miss turned the ball over seven times in the final 5 minutes, 44 seconds of the half.
The start of the second half was more of the same, with LSU hitting back-to-back 3-pointers to cut the Ole Miss lead to seven. Head coach Kermit Davis has said his team needs to close out first halves and start second halves better, and Tuesday was another example.
They made the plays that mattered, even if it wasn't pretty
Ole Miss made the No. 2 field goal defense in college basketball look pedestrian in the first half, hitting 17 of 26 shots in the first half, including 7 of 11 from 3-point range. Seven different players scored in the game’s opening period, and four different players hit from 3.
Ole Miss had several scoring droughts in the second half, again propelled by turnovers, which allowed LSU to trim the deficit down to two. The Rebels went 9 minutes, 20 seconds without a field goal in the second half.
Senior guard Tye Fagan hit a pair of monster free throws late to seal the win, but the Rebels struggled from the field big time late. The contrast between the first and second halves was rather striking; Ole Miss shot just 31% from the field in the final 20 minutes.
With all that being said, Ole Miss did what it had to do in one of its biggest games of the season to this point. The Rebels did not waver down the stretch despite the circumstances. And it feels like it could be the start of something big as the season winds down.
“We can learn from this. You learn from losses, you learn from wins. We can definitely learn from this,” junior forward Luis Rodriguez said. “We’re in a good spot. … Hopefully, we can just build from this and just keep getting better. I think, if we start winning at the right time, we can make everyone in Rebel nation, make everybody proud and make them happy.”