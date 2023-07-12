For Ole Miss baseball, the 2023 MLB Draft brought both good and bad.
Mike Bianco and staff will have to continue to work the transfer portal as the Rebels will likely have to replace all seven players and signees who were picked.
Here are three thoughts going forward for Ole Miss with the 2023 MLB Draft in the rearview.
Days 1 & 2 were tough on Ole Miss
It was expected that the likes of Jacob Gonzalez, who the Chicago White Sox picked 15th overall, and Kemp Alderman, who the Miami Marlins took in the second round, would be drafted high enough to command a high-dollar signing bonus and begin their MLB careers.
But losing signees Josh Knoth (33rd overall, Milwaukee Brewers) and Zander Mueth (67th overall, Pittsburgh Pirates), both pitchers who were expected to compete for innings next year, would be a big blow. Both have slotted bonus value of more than $1 million and are expected to sign.
On Day 2, the Brewers selected the Rebels' top signee, Cooper Pratt, 182nd overall. It is expected that he, along with Calvin Harris and Jack Dougherty who were also taken on Monday, will sign a contract and turn pro. Pratt was expected to compete to be the starting shortstop in 2024.
Day 3 was much better for the Rebels
No Rebels were taken on the final day of the draft. And while the first two days were brutal, there were four names in particular that were not called on Tuesday that could give Bianco's 2024 team a big lift.
Ethan Groff is likely to return and anchor the outfield in 2024, while Ethan Lege could well earn any of infield spots outside of catcher. On the mound, Josh Mallitz and Xavier Rivas could well return to boost the bullpen and starting rotation, respectively. And while Carl Lafferty landed Coastal Carolina transfer left-handed pitcher Liam Doyle on Monday, Rivas would provide another lefty to the Rebel staff.
It is worth mentioning, however, that each of the four undrafted players mentioned above could still sign undrafted free agent deals with MLB teams.
Another name to watch for in 2024 who went undrafted is signee Campbell Smithwick. The Oxford product will be in the race to start at catcher next season, and he has the potential to be the next in a long line of talented catchers under Bianco at Ole Miss.
The search for a starting shortstop resets
Not only are the Rebels waving goodbye to one of the program's best shortstops in modern history, there's seemingly no replacement anywhere in sight.
As mentioned, Gonzalez is set to join former Rebel Tim Elko and fellow draftee Calvin Harris in the White Sox organization. And it appears all but a done deal that Pratt will begin his pro career with the Brewers.
In related news, Division II Tampa transfer shortstop J.D. Urso left the program this week. The Rebels had just landed the veteran infielder out of the portal last month.
Though Lege is a candidate to start at short and could play there in some role in 2024, it appears he will move to second base following the recent addition of Duke transfer third baseman Andrew Fischer.
So who will the Rebels turn to? The answer likely lies within the transfer portal. Today is the deadline for players to enter the portal. Which means the picture is likely to clear up over the next week or so, with an answer possible in the coming weeks.
