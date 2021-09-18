OXFORD — Following a nearly two-hour delay due to lightning and rain, No. 17 Ole Miss handled Tulane 61-21, propelling the Rebels to a perfect 3-0 start headed into their open week.
Here are three takeaways from the game.
Ole Miss established the run early
The Rebels ran 35 plays in the first quarter; 23 of them were runs. Redshirt junior quarterback Matt Corral kept the defense honest with his legs on a pair of scoring scampers up the middle. Ole Miss ran for 124 yards in the first quarter at 5.4 yards per carry and scored three touchdowns.
Tulane had allowed 80 rushing yards a game over its first two games.
Sophomore running back Henry Parrish Jr. and junior Jerrion Ealy combined for 89-first quarter rushing yards, and the Rebels ran for 209 yards total in the first half.
The Rebels made Tulane pay for being aggressive, and were aggressive themselves
Tulane kept itself in the game with a 39-yard touchdown pass from Michael Pratt to Shae Watts midway through the second quarter. Following the score, the Green Wave attempted an onside kick. Ole Miss recovered and, on the first play on the ensuing drive, Corral threw a perfectly-placed 50-yard bomb to Jonathan Mingo for a touchdown.
Tulane attempted a fourth-down try at midfield on its first drive of the second half and came up short. Ole Miss turned around and scored five plays later on Corral’s third rushing touchdown.
The Rebels, meanwhile, were aggressive in their own right, coming up successful on all three first-half fourth down attempts. The last led to an 11-yard rushing touchdown from senior Dontario Drummond, the first rush of his career, to give Ole Miss 40 points.
They were explosive
Ole Miss had eight rushing plays of 10 or more yards and five passing plays of at least 15 yards in the first half. A whopping 10 plays went for at least 15 yards in the first half, 21 went for 10 yards, and the Rebels picked up 27 first downs before halftime.