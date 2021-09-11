OXFORD — The Matt Corral Heisman Train is cruising full-speed ahead.
Against an outmanned Austin Peay squad, Corral threw four first-half touchdown passes and five overall, leading No. 20 Ole Miss to a 30-point halftime lead and 54-17 win.
Here are three takeaways from the Rebels’ dominant performance.
Ole Miss established Jerrion Ealy
Ealy had just 37 rushing yards against Louisville. He had 48 in the first quarter alone against Austin Peay and added in a pair of catches for 28 yards. While he didn’t see any carries after that, he was a weapon and required attention. That opened things up for a number of other Ole Miss players, including running mate Henry Parrish Jr.
The Rebels were aggressive
Ole Miss head coach Lane Kiffin and company could have played it safe against an overmatched Austin Peay squad. Instead, Ole Miss kept its foot on the gas despite a hefty lead.
The Rebels’ final two touchdowns of the first half were both on fourth down tries. The first was a fourth-and-15 reception by senior Dontario Drummond, where Drummond took the dump-off and blew down the sideline for 49 yards.
On the next drive, the Rebels had the ball down at the Austin Peay 11-yard line on fourth-and-2. Corral again struck gold, finding senior Braylon Sanders for a touchdown that put the icing on the cake.
Ole Miss was four-of-five on fourth-down tries in the first half.
The defense, once again, did its job
Yes, it was against Austin Peay. But that’s now two dominant first-half defensive performances by the Rebels in two games. Opponents have now scored a grand total of seven points in four first-half quarters against Ole Miss. A unit that promised it was better has kept its word thus far.