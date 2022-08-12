Mississippi Practice Football

Mississippi head coach Lane Kiffin, left, confers with Mississippi wide receiver Sellers Shy (15) during an NCAA college football practice, Wednesday, Aug. 3, 2022, in Oxford, Miss. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)

 Rogelio V. Solis

OXFORD — The Ole Miss football team’s much-anticipated 2022 campaign begins in just three weeks with a home date against Troy on Sept. 3. There is a lot to be determined before then, however, and we might start to get some answers Saturday at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium, where the Rebels will hold an open scrimmage starting at 11:30 a.m.

MICHAEL KATZ is the Ole Miss athletics reporter for the Daily Journal. Contact him at michael.katz@djournal.com.

