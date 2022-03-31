OXFORD – Even Ole Miss coach Lane Kiffin has to admit – there’s no ceiling when it comes to the talent of his new tight end, Michael Trigg.
Trigg is a sophomore transfer from Southern Cal and was one of the crown jewels of the Rebels’ top-ranked transfer class. While his Trojan teammate Jaxson Dart got a lot of the headlines for his move to Oxford, Trigg was just as highly-touted coming out of Carrollwood Day High in Tampa, Florida, as a four-star recruit.
At 6-foot-3, 240 pounds, Trigg already looks the part of someone ready to contribute despite his youth. He caught seven passes for 109 yards and a touchdown in six games as a true freshman in 2021. In Saturday’s open practice, Trigg stuck out due to both his imposing stature and breathtaking play.
Kiffin was not shy when talking about Trigg on Tuesday.
“I don’t, like, tell him this, because everybody says this and has probably told him this forever. His potential’s unbelievable. His catching radius and balance and body control, they don’t make many like that in the world. He’s done great things already,” Kiffin said. “And it is crazy, like I told the staff, because we just kind of think of the portal as like free agency like, those are the older ones. This guy’s in his second semester of college, which is crazy to think about when you see his skillset. So, we’re obviously really excited about him.”
Tight ends caught a total of 29 passes for the Rebels in 2021, led by junior Casey Kelly’s 17. Kelly had some big moments last season, highlighted by a seven reception, 81-yard performance at Auburn. His modest 8.8 yards per reception was solid but was far behind Trigg, who averaged a whopping 15.6 yards, albeit in a smaller sample size.
Trigg is the type of explosive tight end that has thrived in Kiffin’s offenses in recent years. While he was offensive coordinator at Alabama, Kiffin had O.J. Howard, himself a specimen at 6-foot-6, 250 pounds. Howard blossomed his final two seasons with the Crimson Tide, catching a combined 83 passes for 1,197 yards and five touchdowns on his way to becoming the 19th overall selection in the 2017 NFL Draft.
Following three seasons with the Crimson Tide, Kiffin took the head coaching job at Florida Atlantic. His tight end there was Harrison Bryant, who flourished in Kiffin’s three seasons leading the Owls. He won the John Mackey Award in 2019 as the best tight end in the college football after catching 65 passes for 1,004 yards and seven touchdowns. Bryant was drafted by the Cleveland Browns in the fourth round in 2020. It should also be noted that Kiffin’s offensive coordinator for two of his seasons at FAU was Charlie Weis Jr., now Ole Miss’ co-offensive coordinator and playcaller.
And in his first season at Ole Miss in 2020, Kiffin utilized a Temple transfer named Kenny Yeboah who had 538 receiving yards in four years with the Owls and helped him explode for 524 yards in his lone season with the Rebels. Yeboah – who averaged nearly 20 yards per catch at Ole Miss – went undrafted but signed with the New York Jets and caught two passes as a rookie in 2021.
Quarterbacks, running back and receivers have tended to garner the most attention in Kiffin’s offenses, and rightfully so: he’s helped produce some pretty good ones at every stop in his career. But the tight end position has been highly valued in Kiffin's offenses over the years, and Trigg could be the next beneficiary.