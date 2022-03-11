OXFORD — Ole Miss senior first baseman Tim Elko hit a grand slam in the fifth inning and drove in a career-high seven runs against Oral Roberts Friday afternoon, and the No. 2 Rebels cruised to a 16-2 victory in the opening matchup of a three-game series.
Elko now has five grand slams in his Rebels career. Friday was the ninth game this year Ole Miss (12-1) has scored at least 10 runs.
“I love when there’s guys in scoring position,” Elko said. “Just trying to move the ball and help us win. So, it’s always nice when there’s three guys on there.”
Despite a couple of dicey moments, senior pitcher John Gaddis was able to pitch five strong innings, striking out seven batters with two earned runs.
The Rebels quickly loaded the bases in the bottom of the first inning and scored three runs, the first two coming on a single from Elko.
The Golden Eagles (9-4) tacked a run on in the second on three singles, though Gaddis managed to minimize the damage by striking out the final two batters of the inning.
He found himself in another tough situation in the fourth, loading the bases and walking in a run. Gaddis again managed to get out of the inning relatively unscathed, finishing off the inning with a strikeout. Gaddis pitched the fifth as well and surrendered seven hits in the game — all singles. He made 98 pitches.
“I thought he made some good pitches,” Ole Miss coach Mike Bianco said. “(He) gave up a couple runs, but it could have been a lot worse, and he was able to make pitches. And that’s what we talk about all the time. Can you make the big pitch and get off? … The second inning, where it was first and third and one out, and he gets back-to-back strikeouts and gets off the field.
“He seems to make that big pitch when you need it.”
Ole Miss tacked on four runs in the bottom of the inning, as junior second baseman Peyton Chatagnier drove two in with a double that nearly left the yard. Senior outfielder Justin Bench and Elko each knocked in a run apiece to make it 7-2.
The Rebels scored seven more runs in the fifth, with four coming off the bat of Elko. Ole Miss finished with 13 hits in the game.
Ole Miss hosts Oral Roberts Saturday. First pitch is set for 1:30 p.m. Junior Derek Diamond is set to get the start.
