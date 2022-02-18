OXFORD — If Friday was any indication, the Ole Miss faithful are in for a fun few months at Swayze Field.
Junior pitcher Derek Diamond struck out five batters in the first two innings and eight overall in five innings of work, and the Rebels scored runs in each of the first four innings, opening a highly-anticipated 2022 campaign with a 9-3 win over Charleston Southern on chilly February evening in Oxford.
“Opening Day, get the starting nod, so definitely some juice coming out. And not my best, definitely room to improve,” Diamond said. “But it’s Day One, and we got a great win.”
Senior first baseman Tim Elko hit an opposite field solo home run in the sixth inning, much to the delight of fans sitting in right field who got to perform the first beer shower celebration of the season.
“We just joked about it. If I could have half the power (Elko) had, I would love it. He just flicks balls out with ease. It’s unbelievable,” junior second baseman Peyton Chatagnier said. “He’s a great player.”
The Rebels (1-0) racked up seven hits in the game, drew six walks and stole three bases. Senior outfielder Justin Bench and sophomore outfielder T.J. McCants led the Rebels with two hits each, and Ole Miss pitching struck out 14 Bucs batters.
Already up a run on a groundout from sophomore shortstop Jacob Gonzalez scored in the first inning, Ole Miss loaded the bases in the second and third innings and scored five runs off of CSU’s Bryce Brock and Zac Robinson. Two of those RBIs came on sacrifice flies from sophomore third baseman Reagan Burford, and Elko scored on a Robinson balk.
Charleston Southern got to Diamond for the first time in the fourth inning, loading the bases on a walk, a hit and a hit batter. Hayden Harris drove two runs in on a double, trimming the Ole Miss lead down to four. Diamond rebounded to strike out Ryan Waldschmidt with a pair of Bucs’ runners on base to limit the damage. He gave up two earned runs and made 77 pitches.
The weather hovered in the 30s through most of the game, which likely didn’t do Diamond many favors. But that’s one of the tradeoffs with having an offense that can stretch out innings.
“Yeah, you want the runs, but we’ve seen if before where, you score like that every inning, and they’re long innings, and they’re long counts, and there’s walks involved. When we’re on offense, it means he’s sitting in the cold for a long time,” coach Mike Bianco said. “When you’re sitting 20-30 minutes in between each inning, it makes it hard. … I know (Diamond) wants to be cleaner than that, but I thought he was pretty good today.”
The Rebels tacked on two more runs in the fourth on base hits from Gonzalez and sophomore outfielder T.J. McCants and a run in the sixth on Elko’s home run.
A solo home run for Waldschmidt in the top of the seventh off of junior Mitch Murrell was the last run the Charleston Southern would score. The Bucs had five hits in the game.
Ole Miss and Charleston Southern play again on Saturday and Sunday afternoon. First pitch is set for 1:30 p.m. each day.
Pregame:
Ole Miss' lineup:
1) 2B Peyton Chatagnier
2) CF Justin Bench
3) SS Jacob Gonzalez
4) 1B Tim Elko
5) LF Kevin Graham
6) RF T.J. McCants
7) DH Kemp Alderman
8) C Hayden Dunhurst
9) 3B Reagan Burford
First inning:
Derek Diamond struck out the first batter of the game and two overall in a quick 1-2-3 top half of the first inning. In the bottom half of the inning, Peyton Chatagnier drew a leadoff walk, stole second and scored from third on a groundout by Jacob Gonzalez. Ole Miss leads 1-0 headed to the second.
Second inning:
Diamond struck out the side in the top half of the second and is up to five strikeouts through two full innings. Ole Miss loaded the bases in bottom half of the inning and scored three runs, one on a sacrifice fly from sophomore third baseman Reagan Burford and the other two on singles from Chatagnier and Bench. Ole Miss leads 4-0 heading into the third.
Third inning:
Diamond allowed his first baserunner of the afternoon on a walk, but junior catcher Hayden Dunhurst threw him out at second base. Diamond cruised out of the inning from there. Senior first baseman Tim Elko scored from third on a balk from Zac Robinson, and Burford drove in another runner from third on another sac fly. Ole Miss leads 6-0 headed to the fourth.
Fourth inning:
Charleston Southern loaded the bases on a walk, hit and hit batter. Hayden Harris knocked two runners in on a double to cut the Ole Miss lead to 6-2. Diamond rebounded to strike out Ryan Waldschmidt with two runners on and limit the damage.
Sophomore shortstop Jacob Gonzalez drove in his second run of the afternoon on a single to left center to put Ole Miss back up five, and sophomore outfielder T.J. McCants drove in the Rebels' eighth run on a hit to second base. Ole Miss leads 8-2 heading to the fifth.
Fifth inning:
Diamond had an easy inning and is up to eight strikeouts through five innings with just two hits allowed. Ole Miss did not score a run, however, leaving the score at 8-2.
Sixth inning:
Senior first baseman Tim Elko hit the Rebels's first home run of the season, an opposite field solo blast to put Ole Miss ahead 9-2. Jack Washburn came in in relief of Diamond and pitched a scoreless frame.
Seventh inning:
Charleston Southern's Waldschmidt hit a solo home run off of junior Mitch Murrell to make it a 9-3 game. Ole Miss failed to score in the bottom of the inning.
Eighth inning:
An uneventful inning for both teams. Ole Miss leads 9-3 heading to the ninth.